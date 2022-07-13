The best yacht advisers for high-net-worth individuals in 2022

Welcome to the Spear’s ranking of the best yacht advisers for high-net-worth individuals in the UK. The list features our Top Recommended advisers

Messing about on boats – big and small – has long been a favoured pastime of high-net-worth individuals. Whether looking to charter a yacht, purchase one, or even have one built for your specific requirements, a dedicated adviser can be invaluable.

For charter clients, advisers can source and select the perfect vessel and take care of the administrative issues involved such as crew, legalities and due diligence.

For those looking to purchase or build their own yacht, a broker can connect the dots between shipyards, designers and engineers, guiding a client through the process of ownership from initial concept to completion. An adviser well versed in the possibilities of high-end yacht design can draw out the real wishes of the client, resulting in a vessel that exceeds the expectations of even the most demanding sailors.

Spear’s publishes annual rankings of the top private client advisers and service providers to HNWs. These are drawn up on the basis of peer nominations, client feedback, telephone and face-to-face interviews, data supplied by firms, as well as information gathered by the Spear’s editorial and research teams.

