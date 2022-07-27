The best art lawyers for high-net-worth individuals in 2022

Welcome to the Spear’s ranking of the best art lawyers for high-net-worth individuals in the UK. The list features our Top Recommended lawyers

The art market is a complex industry that involves the exchange of extremely high-value items. As such, it comes with a number of legal requirements and obligations for high-net-worth individuals who are engaged in the selling, purchase, investment or transportation of art.

An art lawyer can help to ensure that a client’s art-related matters remain compliant across multiple jurisdictions and take into account individual nuances. They will also be abreast of changes in international law that might affect the status of a collection or sale, highlighting potential pitfalls and areas of caution before they become reality.

The Spear’s index of art lawyers is an indispensable resource to find the best experts who specialise in matters of sale and purchase, tax, ownership, authenticity, and a host of other issues. They come from some of the biggest firms such as Sarah Barker of Withers and Karen Sanig of Mishcon de Reya. This year, we also introduce new names such as Roland Foord of Stephenson Harwood and Ed Powles of Maurice Turnor Gardner – each of whom are taking the industry by storm.

Spear’s publishes annual rankings of the top private client advisers and service providers to HNWs. These are drawn up on the basis of peer nominations, client feedback, telephone and face-to-face interviews, data supplied by firms, as well as information gathered by the Spear’s editorial and research teams.

