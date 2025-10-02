Stephen Lansdown’s Opera acquires Accuro, bolstering wealth management supergroup 

Opera's acquisition of Accuro is a dynamic move in the world of wealth management / Image: Shutterstock

Billionaire Stephen Lansdown CBE’s financial services group Opera has bought Accuro. The move follows his recent acquisitions of Amber Trust (now Oak Bahamas), HFL Limited and Oak Group.

Accuro manages the wealth of families, entrepreneurs and family businesses, overseeing $24.5bn of assets. When combined with Opera’s $37bn of assets, the group will have $61.5bn under its administration.

Following the acquisition, Accuro falls under the umbrella of Opera subject to regulatory approval. This deal makes Accuro the fourth business Opera has acquired in 2025.

The acquisition will also see the international reach of both companies expand, with much of their client base owning assets across different countries and continents. Opera, whose jurisdictions have expanded from five to seven, will operate in Geneva, Guernsey, Isle of Man, Jersey, London, Mauritius and The Bahamas.

As well as their asset pool increasing by over one third, the acquisition will see Opera’s team grow from 350 to 570 people, making the group significantly larger than before.

Lansdown has a long history in the wealth management business, having co-founded Hargreaves Lansdown with Peter Hargreaves in 1981, which is now one of the largest investment platforms in the UK. The billionaire no longer owns the firm, having sold a majority stake to CVC Private Equity Funds, Nordic Capital, and Platinum Ivy in March 2025. Hargreaves sold half of his 20 per cent stake in Hargreaves Lansdown for £500m in 2020, although he has held a non-executive position on its board since 2025. Lansdown is now based in Guernsey, with his family office Pula having backed the merger of Accuro and Opera.

‘Accuro’s client-first approach, commitment to responsible wealth stewardship, and deep expertise in private client services make it an excellent fit within our growing portfolio’ said Kim Sgarlata, Group CEO and Executive Director of Opera.

‘With Opera’s strategic backing and long-term vision, we’re poised to unlock new opportunities, enhancing the experience for our clients, creating meaningful growth for our people, and building a platform that sets new standards for our industry’

Kim Sgarlata, Group CEO and Executive Director of Opera and Xavier Isaac, Group Chief Executive Officer of Accuro

Xavier Isaac, Group Chief Executive Officer of Accuro said: ‘We found Opera and immediately realised its unique ability to position our business for the next phase of its evolution while remaining true to our founders’ ambitions.’

‘While this transaction brings significant change, it opens amazing opportunities for all Accuro stakeholders.’

While Accuro will continue to operate under its existing brand, its name will change to “Accuro, Powered by Opera”. This change of title hints at the expanded international platform that Accuro and customers of other Opera-owned wealth managers will have access to.