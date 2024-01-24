Investment democratisation and customer diversification key to wealth management success, report claims

The democratisation of investment markets and the expansion of all-round service offerings are among the 10 trends that wealth and asset management leaders should embrace this year, a new report claims.

EY Global Wealth and Asset Management group’s 2024 outlook report presents 10 ‘resolutions’ that leaders and organisations should adopt as they ‘aim for success this year – and beyond’.

‘Faced with an outlook of profound global uncertainty, increasing disruption and growing margin pressure, wealth and asset managers need to “get in shape” and build differentiated strategies for sustainable, long-term, profitable growth,’ the report notes.

‘Involve investors in expanding and integrating services’

Wealth and asset management customers increasingly expect a ‘holistic, bespoke service that is adapted to their needs and meets their requirements’, according to the outlook. Firms should consider broadening their existing offering by partnering with other companies to deliver an all-round service that takes in everything from tax and trusts to healthcare, alongside traditional financial investments.

There should also be an emphasis on the importance of wealth transfer – between spouses and generations – and the role it plays in client retention. To maximise the success of such expansion, firms should involve clients in co-developing services – ‘nurturing a “teach-me, join-me” dynamic — and allow them to select their preferred level of involvement’.

Broaden investor access

Changing investor demographics (owing to ageing, urbanisation, migration, increasing female economic power and growing personal responsibility for retirement) are creating more complex patterns of demand. This growing pool offers growth opportunities but also the challenge of differentiated needs.

Wealth management firms are already responding to this by working to democratise access to investments, including alternative assets, and should continue to offer mass affluent and retail investors the types of products that have traditionally been limited to wealthy clients.

The report advises: ‘They should further develop the use of interval funds, business development companies, European long-term investment funds (ELTIFs) and long-term asset funds (LTAFs) as primary vehicles. Firms should also evaluate preferred commingled product vehicles, and the future potential of providing digital wrappers via tokenisation.’

The pressing need for a greater leadership on sustainability is also highlighted, as is the necessity to ‘collaborate – and innovate – on regulation’, both in-house and within the wider industry.

The benefits – and risks – of artificial intelligence

Technological and organisational changes are the focus of a few resolutions, including ‘building a scalable platform for profitable growth’, ‘integrating internal technology and external eco-systems’ and ‘modernising data’. There is also a need to ‘optimise the value of talent’ by upskilling existing employees alongside attracting staff in areas including private credit and artificial intelligence (AI).

Unsurprisingly, artificial intelligence features significantly in the wealth management report. ‘As AI and GenAI become more capable and pervasive, wealth and asset managers will need to understand and embrace the technology in order to improve efficiency and meet investor expectations,’ the report reads. ‘In contrast, the careless or irresponsible use of AI will pose a growing potential risk.’

Firms must ensure a transparent and ethical approach to AI with strong cyber controls and testing in place, while harnessing the technology to ‘ transform middle-office operations, improve asset valuations, strengthen internal next-best-action frameworks, generate code, enhance investment research and automate workflows’ .