HSBC Private Bank gives UHNW clients access to institutional-grade private markets

HSBC Access connects eligible clients with selected technology companies and start-ups served by HSBC Innovation Banking // Image: brunocoelho, Shutterstock

HSBC Private Bank has launched a new proposition giving UHNW and family office clients direct access to the kind of private market opportunities that have, until now, been the preserve of institutional investors.

HSBC Access, which went live in Hong Kong today, connects eligible clients with selected technology companies and start-ups served by HSBC Innovation Banking, marking the first time the bank has offered this route since HSBC Innovation Banking was established in 2023.

The proposition draws on deal flow from across HSBC’s corporate, institutional and innovation banking businesses, with opportunities managed and distributed through the bank’s UHNW Solutions Group. Investment options include direct investments, co-investments, exclusive private market opportunities and venture capital funds.

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‘Our UHNW and family office clients want to be closer to the companies, founders and opportunities shaping the innovation economy,’ said Ida Liu, CEO of HSBC Private Bank. ‘HSBC Access gives them a direct route to selected private investment opportunities, backed by the insight, connections and full strength of HSBC’s global network.’

The move reflects a broader pattern among private banks seeking to differentiate by offering clients a share of returns that have historically accrued to institutional allocators. For UHNW clients and family offices, who are increasingly sophisticated in their investment approach and impatient with conventional portfolio construction, access to high-growth private companies has become a central demand.

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The bank cites its scale as a foundation for the proposition. As the world’s largest trade bank, it operates more than 5,000 trade specialists across 50-plus markets, with its innovation banking arm capturing around 70 per cent of global venture capital flows.

Beyond investment opportunities, HSBC Access also offers what the bank describes as curated introductions – connecting clients with founders and businesses within the innovation ecosystem, as well as specialist intelligence drawn from the bank’s corporate and trade operations.

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Jo Miyake, head of banking for Asia and the Middle East within HSBC’s Corporate and Institutional Banking division, framed the launch as a two-way proposition. ‘It will help widen the pool of long-term, informed capital available to entrepreneurs and high-growth companies, while bringing additional expertise and connections to help innovative businesses scale and accelerate progress,’ he said.

The initial roll-out is confined to Hong Kong, with further markets to follow as the bank expands the offering to its UHNW client base internationally.