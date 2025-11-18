Etiquette bible Debrett’s makes debut in wealth management

Left to right: Richard Swann (Debrett's, board and partner, Inflexion Private Equity), Andrew Towers (managing director, Mulberry Bow) and James England (managing partner, Debrett's) // Image: Ravinder Bhurji, Warwick photography studio

Etiquette guide Debrett’s has made its debut in wealth management, announcing a minority stake in boutique firm Mulberry Bow, which has a presence in London and Birmingham.

This strategic partnership is not Debrett’s first move away from tomes on titles and table manners. It merged its ‘heritage’ and private finance divisions in 2024. The etiquette bible now offers coaching for business professionals and M&A advisory while maintaining its database on the British aristocracy.

Mulberry Bow offers financial planning and structuring advice to clients such as entrepreneurs, business executives and individuals approaching retirement. The company was founded in 2015.

[See also: The Spear’s Wealth Management Indices 2025]

Related

The firm has over £400m of assets under management with a team of 17, including seven wealth advisers, managing them.

The average amount of assets under management per client is £1.8 million, with each asset manager working with a maximum of 50 clients.

The firm’s founder and executive chair, Simon Bullock, previously a director at Barclays, will join the Debrett’s board. Also joining the board is Andrew Blazye, chairman of business software company Aryza Group.

‘We are delighted to join forces with Debrett’s and combine our expertise to better serve entrepreneurs and families through every stage of the wealth creation journey,’ said Bullock.

On the board of Debrett’s is Richard Swann, who is also a partner at Inflexion Private Equity and a director of the British Private Equity & Venture Capital Association, an industry body representing over 750 member firms.

[See also: The murkier side of private markets]

Heading up the firm also is Andrew Towers, who moved to Mulberry Bow from Cazenove Capital in June 2025 to become managing director. Before this, Towers held positions at HSBC Private Bank and Killik & Co.

A managing partner of Debrett’s who also sits on the company’s board, James England founded and heads the business’ advisory and investments division. England has led more than 100 transactions spanning business services, technology and healthcare.

The announcement of this partnership coincides with the growth of Mulberry Bow’s business into the Midlands, as the firm opened a Birmingham office this year.