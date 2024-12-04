Investors demand AI-driven growth in 2025

Investors expect to see real outcomes from generative AI in the coming year / Image: Shutterstock

Companies face mounting pressure to deliver measurable outcomes from artificial intelligence (AI) while maintaining strong investments in their workforce, according to PwC’s 2024 Global Investor Survey.

The survey, which gathered insights from 345 investors and analysts across 24 countries, found more than 70 per cent of respondents rejected the notion of a trade-off between AI and people, instead advocating for investments in both to drive sustainable growth.

[See also: Will ChatGPT be the death of fund managers?]

AI expectations rising

The survey found 73 per cent of investors want companies to scale AI solutions quickly, with 66 per cent expecting productivity gains, 63 per cent forecasting revenue growth, and 62 per cent predicting profitability improvements — all within the next 12 months.

But investors stress that technology alone is not enough: 74 per cent urge companies to invest in upskilling their workforce to complement AI gains.

‘Investors expect to see real outcomes from generative AI in the coming year and recognise that achieving this will require investment in people as much as technology,’ said Wes Bricker, Global Assurance Leader, PwC US.

‘Scrutiny will fall on how companies deliver AI-driven productivity while reinventing operations to align with technological advancements.’ he added.

Investors are divided on the impact of AI on jobs: 32 per cent expect AI to increase headcount, while an equal proportion foresee workforce reductions.

[See also: Where to invest in 2025]

Cautious optimism about the economy

Despite macroeconomic uncertainties, 51 per cent of investors remain optimistic about global economic growth over the next year. Concerns around inflation and macroeconomic challenges have decreased significantly from their 2022 peaks. However, cyber risks (36 per cent) and geopolitical conflicts (36 per cent) remain the top investor concerns.

‘Almost nine in ten investors agree that a company’s crisis management capability is crucial for investment decisions,’ the report notes, with 68 per cent encouraging companies to de-risk supply chains and re-think business models to adapt to ongoing instability.

[See also: Non-dom ‘brain drain’ could impact UK’s tech and financial services sectors, warns leading law firm]



Climate action remains a priority

The survey also underscored the increasing importance of climate-related action. A significant 64 per cent of investors want companies to boost investments in reducing carbon emissions, while 75 per cent would increase investments in companies proactively addressing climate challenges.

‘Investors are placing greater emphasis on the governance, financial impact, and execution of net-zero strategies,’ said Nadja Picard, Global Reporting Leader, PwC Germany. ‘Companies need to embed sustainability into their corporate strategies and improve transparency to meet investor expectations.’

Trust in corporate sustainability reporting remains an issue, with 44 per cent of respondents citing concerns over unsupported claims. Nearly three-quarters (73 per cent) demanded greater detail in assurance reports on sustainability, comparable to financial audits.

Beyond financial data

Investors are increasingly relying on qualitative insights, such as corporate governance (40 per cent) and innovation (37 per cent), rather than traditional financial statements. With 62 per cent saying AI has improved their ability to analyse corporate data, there is a growing expectation for transparency and effective communication from companies.

‘Reliable information is the lifeblood of capital markets,’ said Kazi Islam, Global Assurance Strategy & Growth Leader, PwC US. ‘Companies must communicate clearly and consistently about what matters most, ensuring they build trust through transparency and effective storytelling.’