A bold new chapter in the Syrah-Shiraz story

Caroline Frey and Peter Gago, pictured on the slopes of the vineyard at La Chapelle

Although the world of wine is known for its reverence towards tradition, innovation and curiosity continue to push its boundaries. Grange La Chapelle 2021 is a striking example of this: a wine that unites two of the most respected wine regions globally, blending the rich French heritage of La Chapelle with the innovative Australian craft of Penfolds Grange.

Fruits of friendship

The story of Grange La Chapelle begins with the friendship between two wine legends: Caroline Frey, chief winemaker and vigneron of La Chapelle, and Peter Gago, chief winemaker at Penfolds. After years of conversation, the two recognised a unique opportunity to bring together the best of their respective vineyards and winemaking methods to create something new, fusing two distinct cultures, terroirs and winemaking philosophies. ‘This friendship created an idea; this idea became a trial; the trial became a wine, ’says Gago.

Two Legends, One Wine

The names behind the wines – La Chapelle and Grange – carry with them decades of tradition and excellence. La Chapelle, named after the chapel atop a granite hill in the Rhône Valley, has long been celebrated for its power and ageability. Penfolds Grange, born at the Magill Estate Winery in South Australia, has been a symbol of Australian winemaking excellence since its creation in 1951.

‘I saw the elegance in Grange and the strength in La Chapelle, ’says Frey. The first half of the blend (La Chapelle) comes from the sun-drenched slopes of the Hermitage Hill in France, while the other half (Penfolds) is sourced from some of South Australia’s most respected vineyards, including Barossa Valley, McLaren Vale and Clare Valley.

The wine beautifully marries the qualities of French Syrah and Australian Shiraz, two varietals with a shared ancestry but distinct expressions shaped by their respective terroirs. The result is a wine that combines boldness with elegance, and structure with expressiveness. It’s a true representation of both the past and the future of these two legendary wineries, pushing the boundaries while respecting their roots.

Grange La Chapelle 2021 The 750ml gift box

Future Possibilities

Launched in February of this year, Grange La Chapelle 2021 is not just a one-off collaboration. The inaugural release marks the beginning of a new chapter, with Frey and Gago intending for the wine to be part of an ongoing annual release, nature permitting. This wine speaks not only to the shared history of Syrah and Shiraz but to the endless possibilities of what these varietals can achieve when brought together across continents.

In the end, Grange La Chapelle 2021 is not just a wine. It’s a story of friendship, innovation and the belief that great things happen when the best of two worlds come together. The future of Syrah and Shiraz has never looked more exciting.

The wine is available in the 750ml gift box, crafted from premium textured paper and including a narrative booklet; and the 1.5l gift box, made from oak timber and enhanced with laser-etched icons and screen-printed elements, also including the booklet. UK-based collectors should contact goedhuiswaddesdon.com. Rest of the world: grangexlachapelle.com.