£20 billion masterplan unveiled for Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Island 

The development is the final phase in the masterplan for Saadiyat Island, one of the most exclusive parts of the UAE // Image: Aldar

The final phase in the development of Abu Dhabi’s exclusive Saadiyat Island has been revealed in the form of a £20bn (AED100bn) district named Marsa Al Saadiyat. The luxurious waterfront enclave is set to be 50 per cent bigger than London’s Canary Wharf and will be home to the emirate’s largest marina.

Upon completion, Marsa Al Saadiyat will house some 58,000 residents in a mixture of private mansions, luxury hillside villas, branded residences and waterfront apartments along an 8km sandy shoreline that will include 5.6km of pristine beaches.

At its heart will be a marina with more than 350 berths – able to accommodate everything from sailing boats to superyachts – that will be lined with waterfront restaurants.

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The development, from luxury property developer Aldar, is the final phase in the masterplan for Saadiyat Island, one of the most exclusive parts of the UAE. A luxury eight-bedroom beachfront mansion on the island sold for more than £81m in 2025, setting a record for Abu Dhabi.

Upon completion, a scenic walkway will link Marsa Al Saadiyat directly to Saadiyat Cultural District // Image: Aldar

A scenic walkway will link Marsa Al Saadiyat directly to Saadiyat Cultural District, which is home to the Louvre Abu Dhabi, designed by French architect Jean Nouvel; the Zayed National Museum, designed by British architecture firm Foster + Partners; and the upcoming the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi Museum, designed by Canadian-architect Frank Gehry.

Aldar is working on the nearby Saadiyat Grove, described as the ‘retail anchor’ of the Saadiyat Cultural District. It will connect the museums via climate-controlled pedestrian walkways that will provide access to over 75,000 sq m of retail space, with more than 85 luxury fashion, beauty, and accessory stores, alongside 40 fine-dining and cafe concepts.

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Aldar chairman of the board, HE Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, told Spear’s that Marsa Al Saadiyat was ‘the next layer in the island’s evolution’ and would be ‘shaped by refined quality of life, wellness, culture, and a strong sense of place’.

HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (right) , the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, inaugurated Marsa Al Saadiyat alongside Aldar chairman HE Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak // Image: Aldar

Al Mubarak, who is also chairman of both Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism, and of multi-billion-dollar asset manager Miral, said: ‘Saadiyat’s distinction lies in the balance it has achieved. It brings together culture, nature, education, hospitality, and coastal living in a way that feels internationally relevant, while remaining deeply connected to Abu Dhabi’s identity and long-term ambition.’

The plans for Marsa Al Saadiyat include a 1km promenade that will offer retail and dining experiences, as well as a yacht club, two luxury hotels and a theatre district centred around the Dar al Funoon, a 6,000-capacity performing arts venue, which will be host to international performances and musicals.

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The entire waterfront community will be walkable, connected by 140km of pathways, with a 46km circuit for cycling. A series of green parks will dot the development, with a landscaped central park extending to the waterfront. Children’s play areas, community clubhouses, outdoor pools and sports courts will offer even more leisure activities.

The entire development has been designed so that residents’ needs are entirely met within the community, including premium healthcare and three schools.

Aldar is the master developer of a vast, 69 million-square-metre strategic landbank and has built communities across Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Its developments are managed by Aldar Projects, which partners with the Abu Dhabi government to deliver housing and infrastructure projects across the emirate.

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The entire waterfront community will be walkable, connected by 140km of pathways, with a 46km circuit for cycling // Image: Aldar

Aldar also wholly owns UK real estate developer London Square.

In a press release, Talal Al Dhiyebi, group CEO at Aldar, said: ‘Marsa Al Saadiyat is a landmark development for Abu Dhabi, reinforcing the emirate’s emergence as a powerful force in the global luxury landscape. With a development value of AED100bn, the masterplan will add significant scale and character to the island, a destination already recognised as one of the most compelling cultural and lifestyle addresses in the world.’

The first homes at Marsa Al Saadiyat will go on sale in the second half of 2026, with preliminary site and infrastructure works to begin later in the year.