Highland estate owned by Russian tycoon listed at £67 million

Tulchan is among the most substantial country estates to come to market in recent years // Image: Sarah Farnsworth Photography

One of Scotland’s most storied Highland estates has been brought to market today with a £67 million price tag.

Tulchan Estate, a 21,768-acre holding on Speyside, is being offered through a share sale of Tulchan Sporting Estates Limited, the vehicle that owns the property. Savills has been instructed on the sale, with 100 per cent of the company’s shareholding available for a guide price of £67 million.

The property is currently owned by Russian billionaire and vodka tycoon Yuri Shefler, who acquired it in 2017 when it was listed at £25 million (the exact purchase price was not disclosed) and refurbished the main lodge the following year.

The estate, which spans moorland, woodland and productive farmland is among the most substantial country estates to come to market in recent years.

Located on the central stretch of the River Spey, to the east of the Cairngorms National Park, the estate brings together country sports, farming and hospitality, alongside a developing focus on natural capital, Savills said.

The main Edwardian house has 14 en-suite bedrooms and several reception rooms // Image: Savills

Tulchan stretches across more than 21,000 acres of Highland landscape, with its main lodge dating back to the early 1900s. The main Edwardian house, refurbished in 2018, has 14 en-suite bedrooms and a series of reception rooms designed for hosting, along with leisure spaces including a cinema and spa.

The estate also boasts a second lodge with six bedrooms, while a wider mix of cottages and houses across the estate provide accommodation for guests, staff and tenants.

‘Tulchan is an estate like no other’ said Luke French, the head of rural agency at Savills Scotland.

He added: ‘Multi-faceted rural enterprises of this calibre and scale are rare. A world-class hospitality offering runs in parallel with environmental stewardship of this glorious landscape. The vision to create something truly special is inspiring. The opportunity it offers is unmatched in Scotland today.’

Savills is marketing Tulchan as an estate that offers the full Highland sporting experience. The property includes several salmon beats on the River Spey, two grouse moors and a renowned pheasant shoot, alongside opportunities for deer stalking and loch fishing.

Tulchan offers the full Highland sporting experience // Image: Savills

The mix of river, moor and hill makes it possible to attempt a traditional ‘Macnab’ (landing a salmon, a stag and a brace of grouse in a single day) a challenge once prized by early 20th-century sportsmen, the real estate company said.

Alongside sport, the estate also operates as a working farm. Livestock is reared in-hand and supported by several let farms, with some produce supplied to the estate’s hospitality operations.

Who is Yuri Shefler?

The estate is owned by Russian-born businessman Yuri Shefler, who made his fortune in the spirits industry after founding SPI Group in 1997 and acquiring the Stolichnaya vodka brand. The company now operates in more than 160 countries and sells over 380 brands.

Following a legal dispute with Russian authorities, he left Russia in the early 2000s and has since rebuilt his business internationally, with holdings including stakes in Italian supertuscans and the French vineyard Château Miraval, which sparkled a public legal dispute with Brad Pitt.

Forbes estimates his wealth at $1.5 billion, and his personal assets have included one of the world’s largest yachts, which he sold to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2015.