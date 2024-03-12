The best property advisers in France and Monaco 2024

Monaco and France are global millionaire hotspots. The average wealth of an individual living in Monaco exceeds $10 million, according to Henley & Partners, while research from UBS found France is home to more millionaires than any other country except for the US and China. The world’s richest man, Bernard Arnault, is also French.

When these ultra-high-net-worth individuals want to put down roots, they turn to property advisers with extensive experience working across these jurisdictions. The industry leaders included in the Spear’s ranking practise in France and/or Monaco and specialise in everything from finding ski chalets to managing properties in Monte Carlo.

Although their geographic region is specific, their clients hail from all over the world, with HNWs from the US and UK, Middle East and South East Asia turning to these property advisers when finding homes in France and Monaco.

Names to know

There are 10 advisers featured in the rankings, including seven Top Recommended and three Recommended service providers. Further information on each expert can be found in the table below, with fuller information available on Spears500.com. Here are three of the names to know:

Andrew Beale

Andrew Beale, Free Spirit Alpine

Firm: Free Spirit Alpine

Ranking: Top Recommended

Andrew Beale is a French- and British-qualified estate agent with close to three decades’ experience in the ski property business. He founded Free Spirit Alpine in 2006 to help HNWs find their ‘home in the mountains’ and holds a carte professionnelle recognition from the French government. Free Spirit Alpine is based in Meribel and has agents in Courchevel, Saint-Martin-de-Belleville and Val d’Isère. The company also has a London office in Mayfair.

Read the full profile at Spears500.com

Susie Hollands

Susie Hollands, Vingt Paris

Firm: Vingt Paris

Ranking: Top Recommended

Susie Hollands is the CEO of Vingt Paris, which she founded in 2003 to help international buyers find their feet in the French capital’s often opaque market, as well as in the South of France and beyond. Her service covers all aspects of real estate advisory, from buying and selling to property management as well as renovation and interior design.

Read the full profile at Spears500.com

Irene Luke

Irene Luke, Savills

Firm: Savills

Ranking: Top Recommended

Irene Luke is the property savant raising Savills’ profile in the ‘crowded’ marketplace of Monaco. ‘Whether clients are buying or selling, you’ve got to really know the market to make sure they are getting a fair deal,’ she says.

Read the full profile at Spears500.com

Methodology

In selecting and ranking property advisers in France and Monaco, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face, and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

Best property advisers in France and Monaco: the complete list

