The Whiteley unveils £40 million penthouse apartment

Renderings of the penthouse at The Whiteley showcase the luxurious indoor-outdoor living set-up / Image: Finchatton

The Whiteley, one of London’s most exciting super-prime property developments, has unveiled the jewel in its crown: a sprawling five-bedroom penthouse.

The £40 million apartment, designed by architecture studio Foster + Partners, is one of a number of top-floor residences launched at the address this week. The Whiteley is expected to complete later this year.

The penthouse boasts 360-degree views across Hyde Park and over the capital and lays claim to what is said to be London’s largest private residential terrace, with 4,462 sq. ft of wraparound outdoor space.

The penthouse at The Whiteley boasts a wraparound terrace with 360-degree views over London / Image: Finchatton

The title was previously held by the penthouse at The Bryanston, which won Super Prime Development of the Year at the Spear’s Awards 2023.

The Whiteley, a former department store which occupies an entire city block on Queensway, adjoins the hotly anticipated 109-room Six Senses, which marks the leading hotel chain’s first opening in the UK.

Penthouse residents will have access both to the amenities of The Whiteley and of the Six Senses, which includes the highly-anticipated Six Senses spa, a 20m indoor swimming pool, and a sports hall complete with padel court.

There will also be a full staff on hand to assist with everything from dog walking to wine storage and grocery shopping. Residents also benefit from limousine services, housekeeping and laundry.

The Whiteley will offer a total of 139 homes, ranging from studio flats to five-bedroom apartments, with prices starting from just over £1.5million. Fourteen apartments will be Six Senses Residences.

Queensway reimagined

The penthouse at The Whiteley, which occupies the site of a former department store / Image: Finchatton

The Whiteley, developed by Finchatton, forms the cornerstone of the wider £3 billion regeneration of Queensway, the biggest ever investment in the long overlooked neighbourhood. It has already welcomed Park Modern – a £450 million, 57-apartment block from Fenton Whelan, beneath which sits a new Jeremy King restaurant, the Park.

Marcus Meijer, CEO of real estate investment firm MARK, which bought the ailing shopping centre from insurer Standard Life in 2013 (before going 50:50 on the deal with CC Land in 2019), said the transformation will be evident in the next 12 months.

‘Our dream is not to make it into Mayfair or Knightsbridge, but to make it into more an extension of Westbourne Grove,’ he previously told Spear’s.

‘That has a charm that more and more people are looking for.’ Meijer, a long-time resident of Notting Hill, which he compares to New York’s West Village, adds: ‘It doesn’t matter how wealthy you are or where you come from, but everybody walks around Notting Hill in sweatpants and sneakers. It’s a more lifestyle-orientated luxury, rather than luxury for luxury’s sake.’