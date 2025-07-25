Most expensive Abu Dhabi home sells for $109m as emirate’s luxury market booms

The mansion and its private grounds span 6,561 sqm / Image: Aldar Properties

The most expensive home ever sold in Abu Dhabi, an ultra-luxurious eight-bedroom beachfront mansion, was sold for $108.9m, real estate developer Aldar announced on Thursday.

The transaction comes amid a period of growth in Abu Dhabi’s luxury real estate market, where listing prices for high-end apartments have risen by up to 17 per cent during the first half of 2025, and luxury villas have seen increases of 6 to 9 per cent, according to a new report from UAE property portal Bayut.

The mansion and its private grounds span 70,622 sq ft and include a car gallery, a golf simulator, a private cinema, wellness and fitness facilities and direct access to a beach.

According to Aldar, the property sets a new benchmark as the most expensive home ever sold in Abu Dhabi, reflecting strong market demand from HNWs, long-term residents and international investors.

The property sets a new benchmark as the most valued home ever sold in Abu Dhabi / Image: Aldar Properties

The property is located in Faya Al Saadiyat, a beachfront community on Saadiyat Island – one of Abu Dhabi’s most popular areas for luxury apartment sales this year – where average prices per square foot in the first half of 2025 were 16.5 per cent higher than in the second half of 2024, the report found. So far this year, Aldar has recorded over $1 billion in sales in the area.

Saadiyat Island

‘Recognised as the crown jewel of Abu Dhabi’s luxury real estate, Saadiyat Island continues to attract homebuyers and investors from around the world,’ CEO at Aldar Development Jonathan Emery said.

He added: ‘This sustained momentum reflects the success of Abu Dhabi’s long-term vision, enabled by progressive government policies, long-term residency initiatives, and strategic investment in infrastructure, culture, and entertainment.’

Some 86 per cent of buyers on the Saadiyat island are expatriates, with the split roughly even between UAE residents and those who are not officially resident in the country.

Faya Al Saadiyat, the beachfront luxury gated community that houses the mansion, is designed by Nordic Office Architects and 1508 London, the interior design studio behind The OWO Residences by Raffles. It comprises 21 homes, including two eight-bedrooms mansions and 19 six to seven-bedroom villas, scheduled for completion in 2028.

Commenting on the sale, a spokesperson for the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre ADREC said: ‘Transactions of this scale reflect the strength of a maturing market and the effectiveness of a regulatory framework we’ve put in place designed to support and attract responsible, high-value investment.’