Where to spend a luxury New Year’s Eve in London

London is brimming with exclusive event to ring in the new year / Image: The Savoy

Ready to bid farewell to 2024 in style? Whether you’re looking for an elegant dinner à la francaise in Mayfair or an opulent rooftop celebration overlooking Tower Bridge, Spear’s has collated the ultimate luxury fine dining and dancing nights out in London to ring in 2025.

Get ready to sparkle, dance, and toast your way into the new year. Where will you be when the clock strikes midnight?

[See also: Best events, entertainment and weddings specialists]

What are the best things to do in London for New Year’s Eve?

Claridge’s Restaurant

The Chocolate Clock dessert for Claridge’s New Year’s Eve / Image: Claridge’s Restaurant

Claridge’s Restaurant has quickly made its mark, reflecting the timeless charm of Claridge’s Hotel. This festive season, the hotel’s iconic dining room—once the setting for legends like Audrey Hepburn and Mick Jagger—will feature live music, including a DJ and a saxophone, to set the festive mood. Guests are asked to dress in ‘silver and sparkle’.

As the clock nears midnight, guests will indulge in a lavish ‘Chocolate clock’ dessert, preceded by refined dishes such as Cornish crab with mango and tarragon, lobster agnolotti with winter chanterelles, and onion tart fine with wild mushroom ragout.

The NYE menus start at £250pp, and bookings can be made on the Claridge’s Restaurant website.

The Connaught Grill

The last meal of the year at The Connaught grill will bring the celebration spirit to the table / Image: The Connaught Grill

The Connaught Grill has long been a staple of luxury British cuisine, and this new year, the acclaimed restaurant brings its signature traditional touch to celebrations with bagpipers leading the festivities. The night of the 31st promises to be as intimate as it is jovial, with guests indulging in a six-course menu curated by executive chef Ramiro Martinez Lafuente.

Kicking off with caviar and crème fraîche beignets, the last meal of the year is set to be one to remember, with dishes including a Wagyu beef fillet grilled on the woodfire and Baked Alaska flambéed tableside to bring the celebration spirit to the table.

The NYE menu at The Connaught Grill is priced at £275pp and is available to book on the restaurant’s website.

Corrigan’s Mayfair

Corrigan’s Mayfair offers a warm and sophisticated atmosphere / Image: Corrigan’s

Many factors make Corrigan’s Mayfair a special place; from the famously impeccable service to the hearty portions, the warm yet sophisticated atmosphere guarantees a lavish New Year’s Eve experience. Whether seated at the exclusive Chef’s Table, in the unique Kitchen Library or the intimate dining room, guests will enjoy an evening of live jazz music, and of course, sumptuous food.

The à la carte menu is, as it always is at Corrigan’s, built around the finest seasonal ingredients to recreate British and Irish classics with a contemporary twist. The food will be paired with an opulent selection of whiskeys, wines and champagne to ring in the new year.

The à la carte menu is accessible here, and bookings can be made on Corrigan’s Mayfair website.

[See also: The best restaurants in Mayfair]

Bentley’s Oyster Bar and Grill

Bentley’s will be serving Royal shellfish platter on NYE / Image: Bentley’s

Bentley’s has been one of London’s high-end celebration spots for more than 100 years. Just a few steps away from Piccadilly Circus, the restaurant is perfectly located for those looking to enjoy a bit of the city’s world-famous celebrations while the Mayfair hotspot will also host live music for those looking for late-night revelry.

Pre-countdown, Bentley’s will be showcasing some of its signature dishes, such as the Royal shellfish platter and the lobster thermidor, alongside elevated new-year specials.

The à la carte menu is available to read here, and bookings can be made on Bentley’s website.

Pavyllon London

The Pavyllon London is relaxed yet elegant / Image: Pavyllon

Pavyllon London is as relaxed as it is elegant, and it is perhaps no surprise that the restaurant has sophisticated New Year’s Eve plans, which include a champagne reception, a six-course meal, and a decadent post-dinner soirée where a DJ will help usher in a stylish and spirited welcome to 2025.

The menu, developed by multi-Michelin-starred chef Yannick Alléno and head chef Benjamin Ferra Y Castell, promises to be a feast of elevated classics and will include sea bass aiguillette with winter truffle, Japanese Wagyu beef stroganoff and sweet peanut mousseline.

The Pavyllon London New Year’s Eve Gala is priced at £395pp (or £150 for children up to 12 years old), and can be booked here.

Four Seasons Hotel London at Tower Bridge

The Moët & Chandon Champagne pop-up bar will be unveiled for NYE / Image: Four Seasons Hotel at Tower Bridge

This year’s celebrations at the Four Seasons Hotel London at Tower Bridge will be themed around the roaring ‘20s. The Great Gatsby Party will take place in the Thames Penthouse, which offers breathtaking views of the Tower of London, Tower Bridge – and an exclusive spot to enjoy the fireworks display. Fun, elegance and celebration are set to take centre stage, with cocktails, buffet food stations and live entertainment.

New Year isn’t complete without a glass of champagne and the Four Seasons will unveil a new Moët & Chandon Champagne pop-up bar on the evening, offering drinks based on the finest Hennessy, SirDavis and Belvedere spirits.

Tickets for the Four Seasons Hotel London at Tower Bridge’s NYE party are priced from £295pp and can be booked here.

[See also: Why 2024 is an extra-special year for the Scotch whisky industry]

The Goring Hotel

The Goring’s iconic Dining Room has a special plane in the hearts of the Royal Family / Image: The Goring Hotel

The historic, family-owned hotel The Goring in Belgravia will begin the evening in the inviting Cocktail Bar, complete with a roaring fire, a grand piano, and live music.

Guests will then move to the Dining Room where the end of 2024 will be marked with a thoughtfully crafted New Year’s Eve menu featuring dishes like Orkney scallop, fallow deer tartare, and steamed halibut with glazed langoustine.

The NYE set menu starts at £350pp, and reservations can be made here.

The Savoy

The theme for this year’s NYE gala at The Savoy is ‘A Venetian Soirée’ / Image: The Savoy

The Savoy’s annual gala dinner is undoubtedly among London’s most legendary end-of-year events. This year, the theme is ‘A Venetian Soirée’, and the hotel invites guests to ‘venture into the romance and grandeur of Venice’. Hosted in the palatial Lancaster Ballroom, expect enchanting interiors, live entertainment and ‘delightful surprises’.

The exclusive dinner will be served in five courses, following a champagne reception.

Prices for the Savoy’s annual NYE gala start from £1,395pp, and reservations can be made here.

The Lanesborough

The Lanesborough offers an NYE Residence package for guests to spend the night in the luxurious hotel / Image: The Lanesborough

The Lanesborough takes New Year’s Eve celebrations seriously, so much so that it offers a Residence package, for guests to check in on the 31st and enjoy a series of decadent activities until checking out on New Year’s Day. Residents will have the opportunity to enjoy a champagne reception, a six-course dinner with live entertainment, and kickstart the new year with a full English breakfast in bed the next day before relaxing in the hotel’s spa.

For those who prefer to spend the night at home but still enjoy an unforgettable evening, the six-course dinner remains a lavish option. Guests can savour dishes including Dorset crab with truffle pancake, chestnut, and Jerusalem artichoke, or duck and Madeira consommé accompanied by quail parcels, tarragon, and ceps.

The New Year’s Eve in Residence package starts from £1,695 for 2 adults, with family room options available. The NYE Dinner is priced at £400 per person for six courses with a supplement of £195 per person for wine pairing and £270 per person for fine wine pairing. Booking can be made here.

Kioku by Endo at The OWO

Chef Endo Kazutoshi offers a NYE set menu inspired by his culinary journey / Image: Kioku by Endo at The OWO

For some, spending New Year’s Eve at a restaurant means missing out on London’s legendary fireworks display. Luckily for them, Kioku by Endo on the rooftop of The OWO combines the best of both worlds, as its 360 views of the city skyline can be enjoyed while fine dining to a heightened atmosphere.

The set menu, created by Michelin-starred chef Endo Kazutoshi, draws on his culinary journey, combining influences from Japan to Spain. Dishes range from mushroom ragout with white truffle and kinome to a refreshing yuzu and lemon sorbet, offering a memorable exploration of flavours.

The NYE dinner at Kioku is priced at £250pp for guests eating before 8.30pm. Reservations from 8.30pm are priced at £375pp. Bookings can be made here.

Mister Nice Mayfair

Mister Nice offers classic French dishes with a modern twist and luxurious ingredients / Image: Mister Nice Mayfair

Bringing elegance à la francaise to London, Mister Nice is a hidden gem in the heart of Mayfair. For end-of-year celebrations, it is pulling out all the stops and offering visitors a selection of special dishes as well as carefully curated entertainment. The menu, which captures Mister Nice’s take on classic dishes with a modern twist and luxurious ingredients, features dishes like scallops carpaccio with salmon roe, langoustine tartare with foie gras, truffle risotto, and a 800g Ribeye Black Angus with Périgueux Sauce.

Expect delicious food, curated entertainment, and a perfect place to ring in the new year.

Reservations enquiries about pricing and booking details can be made by calling the 020 3824 9000 and here.