Best events, entertainment and weddings specialists in 2024

Maintaining a busy social calendar can be difficult for people whose lives are largely taken up by work and business interests. But it can be made easier with the help of specialist advisers who can plan memorable occasions and bring them to life.

These specialists listed here can provide the means and vision to realise (almost) any event according to their client’s needs, from lavish dinners to decadent birthday parties and unforgettable weddings.

Their contacts books include names from the very top of the entertainment industry. They are versatile, efficient, and accustomed to working with extremely big names. If only Elton John or Lady Gaga will do when the music starts, these are the people to call.

Julia Dowling, Snapdragon

Julia Dowling – Top Recommended

Firm: Snapdragon

Julia Dowling is the visionary force behind Snapdragon, a top event producer recognised in the Spear’s 500 since 2017 that delivers one-of-a-kind events, focusing on creating experiences, not just events. With a background in global businesses, Dowling brings exceptional commercial skills and a creative eye.

Emmanuel Akintunde – Top Recommended

Firm: GF Entertainment

A trained actor turned entrepreneur, Akintunde emphasises the business’s edge in direct relationships with artists and their management, enabling quicker decision-making and smoother transactions. Since founding the company in 2014, he has found himself providing services to UHNW and the exclusive superyacht industry.

Sarah Haywood – Top Recommended

Firm: Sarah Haywood

Haywood has organised weddings for pop stars, royalty, and Fortune 500 CEOs. She can’t disclose her clients due to NDAs, but she has seen couples spend up to £60 million on their big day.

Methodology

In selecting and ranking the best event, party and wedding planners for HNW individuals, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face, and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

Best events, entertainment and wedding specialists for HNW individuals: the complete list

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on The Spear’s 500 website. The table is ordered by ranking and then alphabetically by surname.

