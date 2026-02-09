Mokuti Etosha: A new vision of luxury safari in Namibia

On the eastern boundary of Etosha National Park, Mokuti Etosha offers a refined base for intimate safari experiences in northern Namibia // Image: O&L Leisure

There’s a saying that if you want what other people don’t have, you have to do what other people don’t do. This feels particularly true of Namibia’s Mokuti Etosha: an outstanding but little known premium safari lodge. It is most certainly one of the most indulgent and original travel experiences in sub-Saharan Africa.

Mokuti Etosha sits on the eastern edge of Etosha National Park, offering direct access to game drives in one of Namibia’s most wildlife-rich regions // Image: O&L Leisure

For those seeking distinctive, under-the-radar adventures, Namibia’s culturally rich and wildlife-abundant landscapes offer something genuinely different. From vast deserts to game-filled plains, this is a destination defined by scale, silence and space.

Location

Namibia is a country of striking contrasts. Cities in the south give way to national parks in the north, while the world’s oldest desert stretches along a dramatic Atlantic coastline. It is this diversity that makes the country such a compelling safari destination.

Up-close encounters with giraffes are part of Namibia’s uncrowded, quietly luxurious safari experience // Image: Nessy Hilifilwa, Oye Creative Studio

Mokuti Etosha sits on the eastern edge of Etosha National Park, one of Africa’s great wildlife reserves. The location offers direct access to game drives while remaining firmly rooted in the surrounding landscape, far from the crowds often associated with more established safari circuits.

Rooms & Design

Mokuti Etosha has recently undergone an extensive renovation, with architectural details designed to reflect its environment. The lobby features locally quarried limestone, while the stone walls at the pool bar mirror the cracked surface of the Etosha pan. The SkyBoma restaurant takes inspiration from the termite mounds that punctuate the surrounding plains.

Rooms and public spaces feel purposeful rather than showy, offering a level of luxury that complements the landscape rather than competing with it.

Evening at the SkyBoma restaurant at Mokuti Etosha // Image: Nessy Hilifilwa, Oye Creative Studio

Dining

The opening of the SkyBoma restaurant underscores a commitment to immersive, place-led dining. Sitting eight metres above the bush, the open-air restaurant offers uninterrupted views of the night sky, entirely free from light pollution.

Local ingredients are cooked in front of guests, creating a relaxed yet theatrical dining experience rooted in Namibian culture. The staff are exceptionally knowledgeable and welcoming, and the amarula honey ice cream is a standout.

I was particularly impressed by the chef’s ability to cook seasonal produce over an open fire while serving dishes as soon as they were ready and offering thoughtful wine pairings. Fine wines and champagnes are available from around the world, with a particular focus on South African vineyards.

Dinner, theatre and the night sky—SkyBoma turns Namibian flavours into an open-fire feast, served eight metres above the bush // Image: Nessy Hilifilwa, Oye Creative Studio

The evening service ends with the waiters performing a local song, drawing the entire restaurant into clapping along with their harmonies and dance moves beneath the star-filled sky.

Experiences

Safari experiences at Mokuti Etosha are deliberately intimate. Custom-designed game vehicles cater for small groups of up to eight guests and include thoughtful touches such as a minibar, USB charging ports and personalised safari jackets.

Guests are also kitted out with practical safari essentials, including luxury but durable travel bags from Stubble & Co, designed to withstand life on the road and in the bush.

Game drives regularly reveal elephants, zebras, lions and giraffes, and the region is one of Africa’s best known for cheetah sightings. Drives are led by highly knowledgeable guides who share insights into animal behaviour and the wider ecosystem. Cultural experiences are also central, with members of the Haiǁom community leading demonstrations on tracking, fire-making and edible plants.

We were often so close to the animals that binoculars were unnecessary. Zebras grazed beside the vehicles while giraffes continued to pluck leaves from the tops of acacia trees. After stopping at a watering hole for fresh coffee and a packed breakfast, with perfect views of black-faced impalas, wildebeest and ostriches, we watched a herd of elephants slowly pass by. The most magical moment was seeing an elephant calf, only a few weeks old, stumbling through the bush. It was extraordinary.

Elephants moving calmly past a safari vehicle on a game drive in Etosha // Image: Nessy Hilifilwa, Oye Creative Studio

It was the first safari I’ve experienced with so few vehicles that there was no sense of crowding. You were completely immersed in observing the animals up close, and the morning flew by. I could easily have stayed all day.

Elsewhere in the country, experiences extend beyond the safari vehicle. At Midgard, another property in the portfolio, guests can explore rugged terrain on horseback, riding past wildebeest, baboons and giraffes before stopping for a sunrise breakfast set up al fresco on a hilltop. Trotting through the mountains before dawn, then welcoming the day with a mimosa overlooking the desert, was breathtaking. The horses are exceptionally well cared for and entirely comfortable with new riders, making it a genuinely bonding experience.

Sustainability & Conservation

Conservation is woven into daily operations. Each property features solar plants that power daytime activity, while a Garden to Plate approach prioritises locally grown produce. Wildlife roams freely across the grounds, from mongooses and squirrels to warthogs, reinforcing a sense that nature comes first.

Service

With around 6,000 employees across six properties, investment in people is central to the O&L Group’s philosophy. A hospitality academy has been established to train and retain local talent, alongside visiting chefs who introduce new techniques and ideas.

Design details at Mokuti Etosha draw directly from the surrounding landscape, from locally quarried stone to textures inspired by the Etosha pan // O&L Leisure

Service throughout is warm, knowledgeable and quietly confident, with a clear emphasis on personalisation.

The verdict

From dawn skies washed in pink to sunsets that drench the terracotta Namibian soil, Namibia offers wealthy travellers a rare balance of luxury and discovery.

At Mokuti Etosha, that balance feels carefully judged: immersive without being rustic, refined without losing its sense of place. For those seeking a safari experience that feels genuinely different, this is a compelling place to begin.

Mokuti Etosha website: https://www.ol-leisure.com/destinations/etosha

Midgard website: https://www.ol-leisure.com/destinations/central-namibia

Stubble & Co: https://www.stubbleandco.com/