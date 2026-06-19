The World of Fine Spirits: A new destination dedicated to ultra-premium drinks

The World of Fine Spirits is the first digital publication dedicated to ultra-premium tipples // Image: Roman Shabadolov

The World of Fine Spirits has officially launched its website, creating what it describes as the first digital publication dedicated exclusively to the world of ultra-premium spirits. The launch follows the success of its newsletter, which debuted in September 2025 and has since attracted a growing readership of collectors, enthusiasts and industry professionals.

The new platform brings together the publication’s expanding archive of interviews, commentary, reviews and long-form features in a dedicated online destination. The publication describes itself itself as ‘the first digital platform dedicated exclusively to the world of ultra-premium spirits’.

‘It’s such an exciting time to be writing – and reading – about spirits,’ said editor Alex Martin. ‘The market may feel difficult and unpredictable for brands, but for drinkers there are more high-quality products than ever before.

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‘We’ve assembled a team of contributors who have spent their working lives in this world and given them a simple brief: find the drinks worth talking about and tell the truth about what’s in the glass.’

‘I’m delighted with the launch of The World of Fine Spirits,’ said Sam Hall, managing director of Ascend Media, which also publishes Spear’s. ‘It is a natural extension of The World of Fine Wine, bringing the same commitment to editorial quality and integrity to a category that our audience cares deeply about.

‘Until now, no dedicated platform has spoken to this demographic about fine spirits in this way. I believe The World of Fine Spirits will become the industry’s defining voice.’

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Award-winning drinks writers Millie Milliken, Neil Ridley, Joel Harrison and Brad Japhe will contribute to the publication.

Neil Beckett, editor of The World of Fine Wine, described the new title as a natural companion publication.

‘I’m delighted to welcome The World of Fine Spirits as a sister title,’ he said. ‘Alex Martin and his distinguished team of writers share the same ambitions, standards and values as The World of Fine Wine: to be authoritative, distinctive and engaging, while seeking out the spirits most worthy of attention for discerning and knowledgeable readers.’

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Following its summer launch celebration, The World of Fine Spirits will debut an original cocktail-focused video series developed in partnership with one of the industry’s best-known personalities, with two seasons scheduled for release this year.

In September, the publication will also present the inaugural World’s Best Spirits List award at the World’s Best Wine List Awards at The Savoy in London.