Escape the winter blues at the Mandarin Oriental’s Turkish delight

Once a package holiday hotspot, Bodrum is now the latest stop on the superyacht calendar. And where the super-rich sail, ultra-luxe hotels and elite restaurants follow. The undulating hills on this peninsula that nudges Greece are now peppered with five-star plus hotels, all vying for the best views of the Aegean.

Leading the elite pack is the Mandarin Oriental Bodrum, currently celebrating its tenth anniversary, which offers wealthy globetrotters a high-end escape with the quintessential Mandarin touch.

Set above Paradise Bay on the northern shore, the Mandarin Oriental’s sprawling estate is sympathetic to its surroundings, its vibrantly green manicured grounds blending in with the (slightly more parched) landscape in a series of accommodations, from spacious sea view rooms to three-bed suites and villas.

Location

Mandarin Oriental Bodrum’s remote location is one of its selling points – there is nothing nearby, but as inside the complex guests have access to world-class restaurants and a private beach there are few reasons to seek entertainment elsewhere.

The hotel is about a 45-50 minute drive from the main airport, traffic dependent, and about 30 minutes by steep, windy roads to the city and marina.

Rooms & Suites

Golf buggies whisk guests around the undulating estate that encompasses several categories of rooms and suites.

The deluxe king sea view is a well-sized room with a tree-framed terrace overlooking the Aegean that can be admired from the double sun bed.

There is a spacious dressing room and sitting area. Sliding doors mean the space can be as open as you like while allowing for privacy.

The long marbled bathroom has a stand-alone bath and wet room with the option of raising the blind for a shower with a view. Guests have a choice of the divine Diptyque Philosykos and the Mandarin’s trademark, Natura Bissé.

The design is crisp, with coffee-tones and plenty of dark wood – a cooling cocoon in the heat of a Turkish summer.

Food & drink

The hardest thing guests have to do while at the Mandarin Oriental Bodrum is decide where to eat. The number of high-class restaurants on site rivals Mayfair: There’s the waterside Hakkasan, Ioki on the Beach, offering Japanese and Peruvian restaurants, and modern, innovative Japanese cuisine at Kurochan by IOKI, to name a few of the luxury dining establishments guests have to choose from.

The season winds down in September, and while the hotel remains open (it’s a great time to go weather-wise and wonderfully quiet) there are fewer dining options.

Sofra is one of them. The terrace restaurant overlooks the sea (guests vie for the tables with a view at breakfast) and serves an exceptional buffet breakfast. There are pastries, fresh fruit, salads and sausages, of course, but it’s the freshly cooked stuffed pide, börek and à la carte specialities, including menemen (Turkish scrambled eggs). Wash it down with Turkish coffee for the ultimate kickstart.

Sofra also offers relaxed dining throughout the day and into evening either al fresco or at a table inside. Spear’s enjoyed a dinner on a warm Bodrum evening on the terrace: An Aegean meze to start was accompanied by fresh pide to scoop up the nutty hummus, plump herby olives, cottage cheese and dolma. A lamb moutabel was a highlight as a main, while a creamy mushroom tagliatelle satisfied the vegetarian.

To finish, baklava so moist and rich your teeth stand up on edge even as your mouth waters, its richness the perfect complement to stand-a-spoon-up-in-it strong Turkish coffee.

The restaurant, and neighbouring Mandarin Bar, serve traditional cocktails but for those wanting to get into the spirit of the Mandarin’s celebratory year, there are some more adventurous cocktails. Spear’s enjoyed a red captain cocktail made with Malibu, Havana, Chambord, lemon juice and pomegranate syrup, and an Anatolian Sour that perked up the tastebuds with added aatep spicy pepper and pickle juice.

The Blue Beach Club & Bar serves lunchtime staples, including doner kebabs, pizza and burgers with skinny fries, and abundant salads. It’s a great spot to enjoy lunch or an early dinner, and so close to the beach, you can roll off your sun lounger for a drink or hard-won bite to eat.

Amenities

The small private beach has easy access to the sea and a marked-off swimming area. It’s super kid friendly (there’s even a cupboard of toys), and there is a lifeguard on duty during the day.

There are sun loungers and plenty of staff to take orders, who will come around occasionally with complimentary juices.

There is also a tiered hillside pool with sea views and for those looking for more than a dip, there’s a 26-metre lap pool in the fitness centre. Guests will find a kid’s pool in the play area, while some of the suites and villas have private pools on their terraces.

Each guest is assigned as an ‘Ambassador’ who is on hand to meet guests’ needs and answer questions at seemingly any time of day. Spear’s Ambassador, Birsah, went above and beyond, scouring the hotel for a particularly British request and organising a day to Bodrum.

There is an excellent spa offering signature therapies with a treatment menu that blends the latest wellness trends with ancient techniques. Turkish hammam, in a dedicated marbled room, is naturally a signature therapy. There is nothing like a traditional hammam; Spear’s was soaped, scrubbed, and soaked, and emerged cleansed and refreshed.

Service

Was always with a smile, even if it did feel a little end of season when we visited. But our ambassador, Birsah, was superb and always responded quickly and respectfully.

Verdict

A beautiful hotel in a beautiful spot, with world-class restaurants and a pretty private sun-baked beach within the grounds, the Mandarin Oriental Bodrum brings the brand’s flourish to an increasingly luxe corner of the world.

Details

Mandarin Oriental Bodrum, Paradise Bay

Gölköy Mahallesi 314 Sokak No.10, 48483, Bodrum, Muğla, Turkey

+90 252 311 18 88

mobod-reservations@mohg.co