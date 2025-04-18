The best luxury Easter eggs

Elevate your Easter egg game this weekend with s pick of the best chocolate treat, that turn this humble seasonal indulgence into an egg-travagance. From a leopard-spotted creation to a hamper bursting with traditional British treats, these are among the best chocolate eggs that money can buy.

Here’s a curated selection of the most decadent, design-led Easter eggs.

Birley Chocolate, Easter Bunny, £99

Birley Chocolate’s large Easter bunny is final prize in your easter egg hunt. Handcrafted in London, this rabbit is available in the finest milk or dark chocolate. Birley Chocolate’s Chelsea shop is chocca with other Easter delights, including a chocolate mother hen filled with hazelnuts and, for traditionalists, a classic egg. Then head next door to Birley Bakery to buy a delicious Easter colomba and hot cross buns to take home.

Available to buy at birleybakery.com

Il Gattopardo, Leopard Egg, £58

Mayfair restaurant Il Gattopardo has brought back its limited-edition leopard egg. Inspired by the restaurant’s feline name, this year’s easter egg comes coloured in burgundy and adorned with signature spots made of dark chocolate. Gift this decadent egg to your favourite person and take them to the restaurant’s home on Albemarle Street, where a special Easter menu is available for the bank holiday weekend.

Available to buy from Il Gattopardo, 27 Albemarle St, London W1S 4HZ

Fortnum and Mason, Easter Hamper, £140

Fortnum and Mason’s Easter hamper offers more than just an Easter egg, it provides the ingredients for an entire festive feast. Their milk chocolate egg has a secret inside, revealing four chocolate bunnies once broken. Following the rabbit theme, there are carrot cake biscuits and Easter carrot sweets to nibble on. Also included is their seasonal Easter Cup tea, in which you can dip a hot cross bun-flavoured shortbread biscuit.

Available to buy at fortnumandmason.com

Bar des Prés, Franco East-Asian Inspired Easter Egg, £21

For those who prefer to dine in, you can order an Easter egg for dessert at Mayfair restaurant Bar des Prés. The chocolate egg encases a rich hazelnut cream paired with a tangy passionfruit sorbet, which embodies the French and East-Asian vision of the restaurant’s founder, Cyril Lignac. This Easter dish is available exclusively over the bank holiday weekend.

Available to order at Bar des Prés, 16 Albemarle St, London W1S 4HW, from 18-20 April

K.Minamoto, Easter Assortment, £90

For those who prefer sweets over chocolate, try K. Minamoto’s assortment of Japanese Easter confectionaries. Featuring their iconic Usagi San, rabbit-shaped white bean sweets flavoured with yuzu citrus, this seasonal collection features traditional Japanese sweets. White peach bean mochi and cherry blossom jelly are among the delights you can expect from the assortment of springtime candy, which will turn the heads of the most devoted chocoholics.

Available to buy at kitchoan.co.uk