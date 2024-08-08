The 7 best private members’ clubs in New York

ZZ’s CLub, Hudson Yards

For nearly two centuries, New York’s elite has gathered at some of the world’s most legendary yet exclusive private members’ clubs. Manhattan’s long-standing tradition of hosting the rich and famous in its high-class lounges continues to offer much more than just a luxurious escape from the city’s relentless pace. These clubs provide a sanctuary of privacy, personalised service, and unparalleled networking opportunities. Whether it’s celebrities seeking unrivalled levels of privacy or business people looking to meet like-minded peers, memberships to these clubs promise a gateway to opulence, luxury, and secrecy.

While iconic establishments like The Union Club, which has counted former US president Dwight D. Eisenhower and J.P. Morgan among its past members, still house these elusive spaces, numerous new private clubs have opened in recent years to meet the growing demand for members-only venues. The new clubs cater to a modern, urban audience and offer cutting-edge experiences.

From fine dining and drinking establishments to urban retreats, Spear’s has compiled a list of the best private members’ clubs in New York City.

[See also: The best private members’ clubs 2024]

What are the best private members clubs in NYC?

Aman Club

Aman Club NYC

Aman hotels and residences are known for their quiet, low-key luxury thatattracts celebrities seeking privacy and seclusion. It therefore comes as no surprise that the Aman Club, one of Manhattan’s most exclusive, makes it a point of honour to offer a haven of peace, quiet and comfort in the middle of the empire city.

Located on the upper floors of Fifth Avenue’s Crown Building since its opening in 2022, the Aman hotel is also home to a rooftop pool, a garden terrace and high-end dining restaurants.

Aman club members and hotel guests can enjoy the hotel’s flagship wellness and well-being amenities,in the palatial three-floor spa. Facilities include a cryotherapy chamber, a fitness centre and private saunas, and services range from integrative and functional medicine programmes to a hair and nail salon.

Membership fee: The Aman Club membership has one of the most expensive price tags in Manhattan, with a $200,000 initiation fee, complemented with an additional $15,000 per year.

Casa Cipriani

Casa Cipriani

If you want to become a member of the private Casa Cipriani Club in New York City, you’ll need patience. There are over 4,000 people on the waiting list, all hoping for an invitation to join this exclusive club within the Casa Cipriani hotel. The club is named after Giuseppe Cipriani, the founder of Harry’s Bar in Venice and the creator of carpaccio and the Bellini cocktail.

[See also: Why New York’s private members’ clubs have everyone talking]

The club is known for its diverse and artistic crowd, reminiscent of past Harry’s Bar guests like Hemingway and Capote, and for its cultural events, including live music in its Jazz Cafe. The club and hotel are situated on the upper floors of the Battery Maritime building, an active ferry terminal at the southern tip of Manhattan, offering stunning views of the Brooklyn Bridge and the Statue of Liberty. The building features a formal restaurant, lounges, bars exclusive to club members, a spa, and an Art Deco living room.

Membership fee: Casa Cipriani’s members pay an annual fee of $3,900.

Casa Cruz

Casa Cruz

Clubstaurants, exclusive clubs focused on fine dining and drinking, have become a popular trend as the New York private members’ club scene adapts to new needs following lockdowns and health restrictions.

One of the most exclusive and popular clubstaurants in the Upper East Side since 2020 is Casa Cruz. Originally established in Notting Hill, London, this intimate and homely venue has now expanded to Manhattan in 2022. Located in a magnificent Beaux Arts townhouse, Casa Cruz boasts six restaurants, original artworks by Andy Warhol and Keith Haring, Michelin-star chefs, members-only event spaces, a rooftop terrace, and private bars.

The fourth floor is reserved for its 99 investor partners, who pay an annual fee of $250,000 to $500,000 for the privilege. VIPs have access to a private elevator and a special wine list, and can enjoy a private drawing room adorned with original Warhol and Hockney artworks.

Membership fee: There are different membership levels for Casa Cruz New York, but guests usually pay between $250,000 and $500,000 every year.

[See also: London’s best private members’ clubs: the definitive list]

Core Club

Core Club

The Core Club, known to the New York elite since its opening in 2005, returned to everyone’s attention in 2023 with the launch of its new location on Fifth Avenue.

The new location is in a century-old building that was once home to Columbia Pictures headquarters, which sets the tone for the carefully curated ambience at the heart of Core Club’s vision.

According to the membership overview, those accepted into this exclusive community are typically influential figures in the realms of art and architecture, sports and entertainment, technology and science, fashion and design, beauty, investment and finance, culinary arts, hospitality, industry, and biotech – as well as emerging fields that are still being defined.

For those fortunate enough to be part of the exclusive Core Club circle, amenities include a wine library, a wellness studio, a theatre and screening room and a speakeasy bar.

Membership fee: There are different membership tiers, ranging from $15,000 to $100,000 per year.

Fasano Fifth Avenue

Fasano Fifth Avenue

The Upper East Side location of the famous Brazilian hotel has a private members club, designed to give guests ‘unparalleled access to a curated lifestyle in New York.’ And Fasano Fifth Avenue commits to its vision; in addition to a hotel and a stylish private restaurant and cocktail bar, guests can choose to fully immerse themselves in the lifestyle promised by the luxury brand by staying in one of the residence suites and duplex apartments.

Fasano New York is housed in a luxurious yet discreet townhouse on Fifth Avenue, and was designed by French architect Thierry W. Despont, better known for helping with the refurbishment of the Statue of Liberty.

Members of the private club have access to a selection of private events, including in arts, fashion and sports, and to the hotel’s amenities, including a gym and a sauna.

Membership fee: Memberships are reviewed by a board of approval, and give members access to exclusive rates on suites and apartments, usually with rooms starting at $6,000 per night and duplex residences at around $100,000 per month.

Zero Bond

Zero Bond

Opened in 2020, Zero Bond has quickly built a reputation as one of the most prestigious and high-profile private members clubs in New York City.

The NoHo-based club is all about building a home away from home, by offering members all kinds of privatised spaces, including offices, a library, as well as elegant restaurants and bars – it even has a sushi bar. Still, Zero Bond knows how to turn into a high-end playground when it has to, such as when hosting a Met Gala afterparty or offering a studio to rapper Drake.

The hyper-discreet policies operating at the club make it a particularly attractive celeb hangout spot.

With guests including Kim Kardashian and New York mayor Eric Adams, it is not surprising that obtaining a membership depends on the decision of a dedicated committee, which values ‘leaders’ and ‘change-makers’. Membership application packages vary based on age, with different tiers and considerations for under 28s, 28-45s, and over 45s, and decisions are ultimately made based on an applicant’s ‘character’.

Membership fee: For under 28 years, the fee is $2,750 per annum on top of a $750 initiation fee. For 28 to 45-year-olds, it is a yearly $3,850 and a $1,000 initiation fee, while for 45-year-olds or above the membership fee is $4,400 per year and a $5,000 initiation fee.

ZZ’s Club

ZZ’s Club

Membership at this luxurious and exclusive club is highly coveted, with access granted only to those who meet the club’s stringent selection criteria, ensuring a community of like-minded individuals who value discretion and sophistication – for a price (there is a $20,000 initiation fee, and $10,000 annually after that).

The club’s sophisticated atmosphere, culinary excellence, and commitment to privacy make it a sought-after destination for a discerning clientele. It serves as a social hub for New York’s elite, offering a retreat where members can relax in peace and indulge in a curated social environment.

Plush seating, ambient lighting, and artfully arranged spaces create an environment that is both cosy and cosmopolitan.

At the heart of ZZ’s Club is the Major Food Group, the force behind celebrated New York restaurants like Carbone and The Grill. ZZ’s Club offers a mix of high-end seafood, prime meats, and Japanese-inspired dishes, with an emphasis on quality and creativity. The sushi bar, in particular, has earned rave reviews, with sushi chefs crafting exquisite pieces that rival the city’s best.

Membership fee: An annual membership for an individual to ZZ’s Club New York is $10,000 with a one-time initiation fee of $20,000. The price is the same for two, although the initiation fee is $30,000.