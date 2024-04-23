Four Seasons private jet opens to charter bookings for first time 

The Four Seasons Jet costs approximately $115,000 per day to charter, which covers all flights, onboard services and meals

Four Seasons has announced its custom-designed private jet will be available for charter bookings for a very limited period this year.

The 48-seat Airbus A321 along with a team of 10 in-flight crew members including three pilots, one engineer, and six cabin crew, will be available to hire for about $115,000 a day for dates in August and December 2024.

[See also: Best aviation and yacht finance advisers in 2024]

Guests are invited to curate a customised itinerary in collaboration with the Four Seasons private jet team, who make full use of the expertise and specialist knowledge at Four Seasons hotels and resorts around the world. Alternatively, guests can draw on the director of guest experience Chenin Mathews, whose suggested itineraries that take in global film and television sets, such as The Crown, Killing Eve and Skyfall, and a sports events-themed trip take in European football and US Open at Flushing Meadow.

The jet features 48 custom-designed, spacious leather flatbed seats; each guest is provided with a personal iPad loaded with the latest entertainment as well as Bose headphones

‘We are delighted to offer this extraordinary opportunity to charter the Four Seasons Private Jet for the first time, in response to the many inquiries we have received from families and groups of friends interested in custom itineraries and travelling for celebratory events,’ Marc Speichert, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Four Seasons said. ‘With the added bonus of Four Seasons’ genuine care and service in the sky and on the ground, all one needs to do is sit back and enjoy the journey with your favorite people.’

[See also: Best aviation advisers for high-net-worth individuals in 2024]

The UK-registered plane has an extended range of eight to nine hours for non-stop flights and as such is only permitted one point of entry or departure in the US.

There is currently a waitlist of more than a year for the next scheduled Four Seasons Private Jet trip. Scheduled itineraries for 2025 include an ‘African Wonders’ tour from Athens to Johannesburg.

An in-flight executive chef brings the culinary world of Four Seasons to the jet, inspired by destinations on the journey and customized to guest preferences

Four Seasons Private Jet is available for your desired trip length between August 4 to 26 and December 20 to 27, 2024 only.