Luxury jeweller Blackacre takes you on the journey of their gemstones

The Blackacre team lead by Samuel Stirrat, alongside gemmologist Laura Relph on their latest expedition to the Sri Lankan jungle

Blackacre, a London based luxury bespoke jeweller has recently shared a remarkable insight into the journey of their gemstones. “We want to take people behind the scenes on the journey of the gemstones and immerse them in our world…” a passionate Samuel Stirrat, Blackcare Founder, explains. Tired of the whimsical way in which brands flaunt their purported sustainability credentials, Stirrat sought to go one step further than the rest.

Adopting an expedition led approach to their jewellery, the Blackacre team travel to far flung corners of the earth in search of precious gemstones – focussing in on only the most exceptional geological creations from the most exotic of origins.

A selection of blue sapphires are reviewed in daylight outside of the lapidary workshop

Once sourced these remarkable diamonds and gemstones are made available for custom commissions, bespoke engagement rings or in house designs. It is this precious provenance and laser focus on their clients’ immersive experiences that has made the Blackacre brand so coveted.

Discovering Sri Lanka’s most exceptional gemstones

The most recent expedition saw the Blackacre team journey to the tropical island of Sri Lanka, a destination famed for its rich heritage and association with gemstones. Whilst not the first of their adventures, it was the first time a camera crew followed the team of explorers and experts on their journey.

A river flowing through the Sri Lankan jungle – a vital resource for any mine site for the washing of gravel and drinking water to sustain workers

“Documenting our journey has become hugely important, clients want to understand the journey of the gemstone and what makes it so precious” says Stirrat and from a sustainability standpoint, “it is one thing to create a narrative, it takes significantly more effort to find and showcase the most progressive approaches across the globe ”.

The expedition film sees the team travel to rural mines in the heart of the Sri Lanka jungle where former mine sites have been restored to pristine farmland. Not only does the genuine passion Stirrat has for his work shine through in abundance but so too the positive impact on the local communities from working in such a way. It is refreshing to see such positivity and rich provenance surrounding a historically mysterious supply chain.

The identification of a best in class approaches to the sourcing of precious gemstones is worthy of celebration.

A refreshingly honest approach and simply presenting the facts

Despite the desire to seek out the world’s most progressive practices when it comes to sustainable sourcing, the team of experts at Blackacre are the first to acknowledge that this is a hugely complex paradigm and one that requires a deep understanding.

Blackacre Founder Sam Stirrat alongside local miners on the route to the riverbed

At the simplest of levels Stirrat notes “There is a right and a wrong way of doing things and whilst we are using a precious natural material, which it is key not to forget – when accessed in an appropriate way the environmental impact can be limited to negligible and the social positive.”

Respecting their discerning clientele’s individual perspectives, the brand adopts an education lead approach to their story telling. By simply presenting the facts and highlighting all they are doing in a continual journey to become better custodians of the earth clients are able to reach their own conclusions.

But for the avoidance of doubt, it is certainly clear they are one of the flag bearers in a new generation of luxury jewellery.

A 4ct octagonal blue sapphire modern deco creation centred around an expedition sourced gem

Immersive jewellery by Blackacre

Whilst documenting the journey of the gemstones for clients is a wondrous feat, the journey does not stop here. Those lucky enough to commission a bespoke piece of jewellery using a stone from the gem vault or an engagement ring design can expect to be immersed in every step of the creation process. Expect live photo and video updates from the atelier as they move through each stage of the process.

Responsible jewellery extends beyond the diamonds and gemstones alone

In case going to the ends of the earth in search of the worlds finest gems wasn’t enough the Blackacre team continue their pursuit of progression in their atelier. Each creation is crafted in central London by skilled technicians and craftsmen exclusively working with recycled precious metals.

Discover the world of immersive jewellery

Testament to the quality of their work the Blackacre brand has grown largely by word of mouth and much of what they do is kept hidden behind closed doors. Whilst their bespoke engagement ring portfolio has perhaps the most visibility of all their creations – more recently glimpses of large bespoke creations have been seen.

With a staggering level of technical quality and capability for such a young brand their name should be top of the list for the most considered of purchases. Expect an enjoyable experience and exceptional product.

Contact the team via their website or by email hello@blackacreldn.com