Harrods to open 250-member private club for Shanghai’s wealthy

Harrods launches new private members’ club in Shanghai with club to offer exclusive Gordon Ramsay restaurant and access to some of the world’s most sought-after spirits

Harrods, a brand synonymous with London’s Knightsbridge, is offering China’s wealthy a slice of quintessentially British luxury with its first private members’ club due to open in Shanghai later this year

The exclusive members-only Residence will be housed on the second floor of Cha House where UHNW individuals in Shanghai can dine at celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s first restaurant in the Chinese financial and retail capital.

Cha House, one of Shanghai’s most splendid architectural heritage sites, is already home to the Harrods Tea Room and Piano Bar.

Harrods opened in London’s Knightsbridge in 1849

‘Gordon Ramsay at The Residence Shanghai’ will, Harrods, say ‘offer elevated British dining and will be inspired by the social nature of the club’, which at the beginning will be accepting just 250 members.

Annual membership fees will start at 150,000 yuan ($21,000) with additional members to be considered through peer nominations at a later stage.

Residence members will also be able to collect rare bottles of whisky through Harrods’ partnership with premier Scottish whisky company Edrington Group

Michael Ward, Harrods Managing Director said: ‘The Residence is Harrods’ very first private members’ club and is being created to serve a curated community of discerning members.

The Residence will be housed in Shanghai’s Cha House

‘Membership is a unique proposition in Shanghai, offering not only world-class dining and spirits with a like-minded network but also unlocking exclusive Harrods international lifestyle and concierge services to create unparalleled experiences for every member.’

Gordon Ramsay said ‘it has long been an ambition’ of his to open a restaurant in Shanghai’ and the venture was the ‘perfect location’ at the ‘perfect time’.

China is forecast to double its millionaire population by 2026, up to 12.2 million and brands are increasingly seeking to tap into this lucrative market with businesses such as Hermes International and Mytheresa increasing their presence in Shanghai.