View all newsletters
Have the short, sharp Spear's newsletter delivered to your inbox each week
  1. Luxury
July 20, 2023

Harrods to open 250-member private club for Shanghai’s wealthy

Harrods becomes the latest brand to target UHNW individuals in China's financial capital with exclusive club in Shanghai's Cha House

By Suzanne Elliott

The exterior of Shanghai's Cha House
Harrods launches new private members’ club in Shanghai with club to offer exclusive Gordon Ramsay restaurant and access to some of the world’s most sought-after spirits

Harrods, a brand synonymous with London’s Knightsbridge, is offering China’s wealthy a slice of quintessentially British luxury with its first private members’ club due to open in Shanghai later this year

The exclusive members-only Residence will be housed on the second floor of Cha House where UHNW individuals in Shanghai can dine at celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s first restaurant in the Chinese financial and retail capital.

Cha House, one of Shanghai’s most splendid architectural heritage sites, is already home to the Harrods Tea Room and Piano Bar.

Select and enter your email address The short, sharp email newsletter from Spear’s
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

[See also: Russian billionaires begin legal challenges against UK sanctions]

Harrods doorman doffing his cap
Harrods opened in London’s Knightsbridge in 1849

‘Gordon Ramsay at The Residence Shanghai’ will, Harrods, say ‘offer elevated British dining and will be inspired by the social nature of the club’, which at the beginning will be accepting just 250 members.

Annual membership fees will start at 150,000 yuan ($21,000) with additional members to be considered through peer nominations at a later stage.

Residence members will also be able to collect rare bottles of whisky through Harrods’ partnership with premier Scottish whisky company Edrington Group

Content from our partners
Even in a bear market, thematic investing can be a green catalyst
Even in a bear market, thematic investing can be a green catalyst
HSBC: A global firm with a family office focus
HSBC: A global firm with a family office focus
Harnessing connections with Standard Chartered
Harnessing connections with Standard Chartered

Michael Ward, Harrods Managing Director said: ‘The Residence is Harrods’ very first private members’ club and is being created to serve a curated community of discerning members.

Shanghai's Cha House at night.
The Residence will be housed in Shanghai’s Cha House

‘Membership is a unique proposition in Shanghai, offering not only world-class dining and spirits with a like-minded network but also unlocking exclusive Harrods international lifestyle and concierge services to create unparalleled experiences for every member.’

[See also: The best private schools in China and Southeast Asia in 2022]

Gordon Ramsay said ‘it has long been an ambition’ of his to open a restaurant in Shanghai’ and the venture was the ‘perfect location’ at the ‘perfect time’.

China is forecast to double its millionaire population by 2026, up to 12.2 million and brands are increasingly seeking to tap into this lucrative market with businesses such as Hermes International and Mytheresa increasing their presence in Shanghai.

Topics in this article : , ,
Select and enter your email address The short, sharp email newsletter from Spear’s
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
Capital Monitor The New Statesman Press Gazette World of Fine wine Elite Traveler City Monitor Leadmonitor Tech Monitor