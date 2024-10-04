Frieze London and Frieze Masters 2024: highlights for HNW collectors 

David Hockney, L‘Arbois, Sainte-Maxime, is estimated at £7,000,000-10,000,000 at Sotheby's evening sale during Frieze / Image: Sotheby's

The finest galleries from across the world will gather in Regent’s Park this month as Frieze London and Frieze Masters, one of the most prestigious contemporary art fairs in the world, returns to the capital.

The event was founded in 2003 by Amanda Sharp and Matthew Slotover and is now an annual fixture in London and other global art hubs, including New York and Seoul. This year it returns with newly designed spaces and artist-driven programmes as is a must for investors and collectors.

As ever, this year promises an eclectic mix of established icons and emerging talent. With more than 160 galleries participating, the fair is a one-stop destination for collectors seeking investment-grade art. While the focus is on the art-stuffed marquee in Regent’s Park, London’s auction houses hold their autumn evening sales to coincide with the world’s artists, collectors and curators descending on the capital.

Art fairs like Frieze and Frieze Masters offer fantastic opportunities for both seasoned collectors and newcomers. These fairs present a wide range of artworks, from contemporary, cutting-edge pieces to more established blue-chip works. Attending these events allows people to experience the breadth of the art market in one place and offers a chance to meet dealers who are eager to engage with serious buyers.

Frieze VIP guests can gain access to private viewings before the public enters the event to explore the art with early opportunities to acquire coveted pieces.

Whether you are looking for a piece to adorn a wall or with an eye on alternative assets, Spear’s advisers offer some tips on what not to miss at this year’s Frieze London and Frieze Masters.

Who will be there

Among the 160 galleries from 43 countries featured at Frieze London 2024 will be some of London’s defining spaces including White Cube, Arcadia Missa, Thomas Dane Gallery, Victoria Miro, Modern Art, Maureen Paley and White Cube.

Leading international galleries at the fair include Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, Gallery Hyundai, Lehmann Maupin, Sprüth Magers and David Zwirner.

What to buy and names to know

Art fairs are undoubtedly selling opportunities, they also serve as an educational experience for collectors. Top Recommended Spear’s adviser and Parapluie founder, Julia Bell has the names to look for at Frieze London 2024.

‘Jesse Mockrin represented by James Cohan Gallery is very sought after. The method of working she adopts means she does not produce many paintings per year so there is often a pre Fair waiting list, I’d anticipate a sell out booth on opening.

‘White Cube is showing a great Sylvia Snowden piece ahead of her first solo show in their Paris space the week after Frieze as part of their Inside the White Cube series. Over six decades Snowden has developed a distinctive painting practice that once overlooked, is now receiving significant attention.

‘Noémie Goudal represented by Edel Assanti is currently shortlisted for the 2024 Prix Marcel Duchamp prize, to be announced on October 14, her research into millions of years of the Earth’s history and geographies, couldn’t be more relevant to today’s pressing reflections into our environment. Her nomination for such a prestigious art prize is evidence of that.

‘Artist duo Fuentesal Arenillas represented by Madrid based gallery El Apartmento have already been highlighted by Frieze themselves as ‘ones to watch’. Their sensitivity to and application of diverse materials blur boundaries between sculpture and painting creating exciting explorations that revisit the process of assemblage. Other artists I would recommend include: Sikelela Owen at Tiwani Contemporary who is the current focus of a solo show at their Lagos gallery; Dawn Ng at Kate MacGarry; Igshaan Adams, who opened to rave reviews at Hepworth Wakefield this year.

Then there are some artists who are receiving significant attention following years of being overlooked, one in particular Frederick J Brown (1945-2012) who will be the focus of a solo booth with Campbell Berry at Frieze Masters. Renewed interest in his practice, championed by Berry Campbell, a gallery known for revisiting and promoting underrepresented or neglected artists, particularly, post-war, American expressionist painting means Brown is now the focus of a major solo show at Phoenix Museum of Art in 2025. ‘

Among Vanessa Curry, a Spear’s 500 adviser and founding director of Fine Art Source, names to watch are Grace Weaver (Galerie Max Hetzler), France-Lise McGurn (Modern Institute and MassimoDeCarlo) and Lynn Chadwick (Perrotin Gallery). But, Curry adds, the best investment in art are works that resonate personally.

What trends should you look out for?

Bell tells Spear’s that painting, particularly figurative, continues to be a focus, but says there’s ever ‘greater diversity of artist practice’ at Frieze. ‘It feels like a positive long-term progression rather than a “trend” towards a multiplicity of voices and practices within the contemporary art market and it makes for a far more interesting fair that is for sure’. she says.

Ben Hanly, post war & contemporary art apecialist at Doerr Dallas Valuations, tells Spear’s African contemporary is ‘getting a lot of attention at the moment’.

Similarly, female artists, particularly those from movements like Surrealism, are attracting more attention and investment, highlighting a shift towards a more inclusive recognition of talent, he says.

How to best navigate the art world

Spear’s 500 adviser Crispian Riley-Smith, managing director and CEO of Art Advisory Group tells Spear’s that collectors should ‘engage with the gallery staff or advisers and be clear about your ambitions and questions around collecting a field or artist and listen to what they have to say’.

He has four principles for buying: buy what you like; buy good quality; buy good condition; buy what you can afford.

Bell adds would-be buyers should enquire about the concept, content and context of the artwork.



An early Warhol self-portrait will for part of Sotheby’s autumn sale during Frieze / Image: Sotheby’s

‘Ask the gallery to explain this and why they feel the artwork and the artist are important now’ she says.

If you’re buying for investment, it is also important to understand the care and maintenance demands of an artwork, Bell adds.

‘The gallery should give you an outline of the materials, any conservation issues or storage issues you need to be mindful of before you make a decision to purchase.

For first-time collectors, Bell suggests going to an art fair for the experience. ‘Watch and learn, take that visit at a comfortable pace and preferably in the company of an art advisor who can show you the ropes, without necessarily the pressure of buying, as Art Fairs can be incredibly overwhelming.’

Buying for investment

Hanly tells Spear that investing in one high-quality artwork rather than several mediocre ones is best, and go to the top of your budget as you’ll often get a significantly better piece for the additional investment. The difference in quality and future value can be substantial, especially during market downturns when lesser works lose value quicker.

‘Even if you have to slightly overpay for a piece from a highly regarded artist, it’s more likely to retain its value over time compared to multiple lower-quality works. Essentially, high-quality works by renowned artists tend to be more inflation-proof and stable in the long term, he says.

Hanly says anyone looking to buy art as an investment should seek professional guidance. ‘If you’re fairly virgin in it, get advice. It’s worth paying a professional to give you advice as to up-and-coming artists, give advice as to market trends, because you’re not buying what you like, you’re buying purely with an eye that in five years, 10 years, you’re going to sell.

‘That’s a market that you can make an awful lot of money if you get it right, but you can be you can be destroyed if you get it wrong.’

Bell says it is ‘important to understand the ecosystem’ of the art world.

‘Gallery validation adds value and critical approval for an artist, and the better you understand it the more you will be able to make informed judgements on an artist and where they sit within it,’ she adds.

But she warns off being led solely by a piece’s potential as an appreciating asset.

‘I think that it is, nevertheless, not a good idea to buy art with the idea that following a trend will make a great financial investment,’ she tells Spear’s.

‘My clients and I always talk about what a piece of art makes them feel, and the market elements are just the necessary functional stuff. So if your readers are attending an art fair such a Frieze, whether seasoned collectors or completely fresh, it is best to trust their instincts in terms of what they initially respond to when they walk around, then to have a conversation with the gallerist to get a deeper understanding of the work.

‘If there is a connection between a buyer and the artist’s work that is beyond the aesthetic, it will stand the test of time on the wall of their home.’

Frieze London’s curated section Artist-to-Artist will feature solo presentations by Hurvin Anderson, Lubaina Himid, Rashid Johnson, Glenn Ligon, Zineb Sedira and Yinka Shonibare.

Where to look for highlights during Frieze week

Curry recommends the auctions at Sotheby’s, Christie’s, Phillips and Bonhams as a good place to start.

‘The experts there can talk about the market side of things and help get set up to bid; there are some beautiful works in the auctions in Frieze week by world famous artists such as Cecily Brown and David Hockney but also rising stars such as Emily Mae Smith, Donna Huanca and Alex Prager.’

Hockney’s L’Arbois, Sainte-Maxime, a sun-drenched ode to a summer in the south of France, leads a Sotheby’s $280 million (£220 million) public exhibition. The sale will also present artworks by Andy Warhol, Alexander Calder, Lynette Yiadom-Boakye, Paula Rego, Christopher Wool and Banksy, to name a few.

Running in parallel with the auction is LDN > PAR, a private selling exhibition which offers rare and important artworks, from Kandinsky to Andy Warhol and Pablo Picasso. Following its London leg, the exhibition will travel to Sotheby’s Paris, on view to coincide with Art Basel’s takeover of the French capital.

Christie’s evening sale on 9 October features works by Lucian Freud, René Magritte, Jeff Koons and Jenny Saville.

The art of the past, present, and future

For collectors with an eye on both contemporary and historical works, Frieze Masters, running concurrently with Frieze London, offers a comprehensive look at the art market’s past and present. Frieze Masters, which was established in 2012, is within a 10-minute walk of the main draw and focuses on works created pre 21st century. Works by Renaissance masters, ancient artefacts, and even modern masterpieces are available for acquisition. It’s an opportunity to engage in cross-genre collecting, merging old-world artistry with contemporary thought.

Whether you’re interested in adding to a personal collection, acquiring pieces for corporate investments, or simply experiencing the cutting edge of art, Frieze Masters complements the contemporary focus of Frieze London, offering HNWs a holistic view of the art market and long-term investment potential.

Frieze London and Frieze Master, Regent’s Park October 9-13 2024. VIP entry on Wednesday, and preview on Thursday