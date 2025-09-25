Can Francesca Bellettini restore Gucci’s exclusivity?

Bellettini’s task begins here: refining Gucci’s boutiques to combine accessibility with the brand’s signature exclusivity

The fashion world is watching. At Saint Laurent, Francesca Bellettini transformed the house into one of Kering’s most profitable brands. She now arrives at Gucci with a proven track record, but the task remains formidable.

Gucci has suffered a difficult few years. Overexposure at the lower end of the market has eroded prestige, leaving the brand struggling to preserve its exclusivity. Fake Gucci continues to dilute the name – and stopping the bleed will be no easy task for Bellettini. The good news: the Cesena-born University of Chicago graduate knows Gucci’s corridors well.

Before her decade at Saint Laurent – where she repositioned the French house and delivered remarkable success without straying from its DNA – Bellettini served as Gucci’s strategic planning director. This familiarity will prove invaluable. ‘She understands both the brand and the wider corporation,’ says author and fashion historian Robert Ossant. ‘Bellettini brings discipline, experience and deep knowledge at this pivotal moment.’

That skill – bringing cohesion and discipline while still leaving room for bold creative statements – is exactly what Gucci needs right now. As fashion designer Kadeem Alphanso puts it: ‘Bellettini is a master at turning brands into cultural powerhouses without losing their soul… She strikes a rare balance between commercial success and sharp creative vision.’

Her steadiness of leadership and clear-eyed approach could re-ground Gucci’s image at a crucial time.

With overexposure threatening the brand, every Gucci piece must balance cultural buzz with timeless luxury

Her arrival signals stability, but not conservatism. The balance is necessary, given Gucci’s figurehead, Demna, is fashion’s master provocateur.

Demna thrives on shock and virality. Bellettini, by contrast, focuses on the bottom line. ‘Her attention to detail, focus on streamlining retail, and insistence on quality over quantity make her a valuable counterpoint to Demna,’ Ossant says. Together, they embody Gucci’s twin imperatives: generating cultural buzz while regaining credibility among luxury clients.

Her most urgent tasks are clear. First, Gucci’s sprawling retail network. Years of expansion left the brand with too many underperforming boutiques in secondary markets.

Second, overexposure. ‘It’s the late ’80s again,’ Ossant observes. Reviving a sense of urgency will be one of Bellettini’s greatest challenges. As Alphanso notes, ‘The hardest part will be making Gucci feel urgent again.’ Younger luxury buyers are more discerning than ever, and Bellettini has to navigate the balance between ‘exclusivity and accessibility, artistry and wearability.’

Then there is the matter of aesthetics. ‘Under former artistic director Alessandro Michele, the brand regained some credibility, but the overall look had a narrow appeal that relied heavily on styling. Bellettini and Demna need to establish a core aesthetic and put it front and centre,’ Ossant adds. If her Saint Laurent tenure is a guide, Bellettini will emphasise identity and consistency – which may complicate the fight against overexposure.

Leadership shifts like Bellettini’s arrival also act as a reset button for a brand’s image. For consumers, it signals a new chapter; for core luxury clientele, it offers reassurance that Gucci’s prestige may be restored.

The Bellettini–Demna dynamic will define this appointment. Gucci wants a steady hand with a proven commercial track record: an unsung hero to pull the strings while Demna commands the spotlight.

Paul Croughton, editor-in-chief of Elite Traveler, sums it up: ‘Bellettini’s job is not to be in the headlines or even to be known by most Gucci consumers. The role of the CEO of a major fashion label is straightforward: provide the best environment for your creative director(s) to thrive.’

Croughton adds: ‘Bellettini’s future is, for now, entwined with that of Gucci’s new figurehead, Demna. When Gucci has been a powerhouse, it has been because of a designer’s singular vision – Tom Ford’s overt sex appeal or Alessandro Michele’s maximalism – matched with shrewd economic management behind the scenes by, respectively, Domenico de Sole and Marco Bizzarri.’

Ossant agrees. ‘So much of fashion is about projecting a strong story people want to buy into. Bellettini’s role will be to edit that story and ensure it reaches the right audience.’

At Gucci, the combination of Bellettini’s discipline and Demna’s daring will determine whether the house can reclaim its crown in luxury fashion’s most competitive decade yet.