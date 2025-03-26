Former equerry to the Royal Family partners with Debrett’s to launch live-in care service 

Fred Lloyd George and Alex Hamilton founded Hamilton George Care

A high-end live-in care provider co-founded by a former equerry to the Royal Family has teamed up with Debrett’s, the world-renowned authority on British etiquette to redefine the standard of care for its distinguished clientele.

Hamilton George Care‘s collaboration with Debrett’s marks the first time the leading name in etiquette and protocol has partnered with a care organisation.

HGC co-founder Frederick Lloyd George said integrating Debrett’s expertise into the company’s training would ensure that its carers provide a service that was compassionate and professional as well as refined and respectful of the high standards expected by its elite clientele, which includes former politicians, Lords and Ladies, judges, high-ranking military figures, business leaders and renowned musicians.

Elevating standards in live-in care

The bespoke training programme developed by Debrett’s will focus on key areas such as first impressions, hospitality, personal presence and social conventions. Carers will be equipped with the skills necessary to provide high-level lifestyle support, ensuring that clients feel at ease, including dining etiquette, engaging with guests or understanding nuanced social cues.

Nurse, Apple Jacobe

‘We understand that our clients expect more than just high-quality care — they value a service that is as refined and respectful as it is compassionate,’ Lloyd-George said.

‘Whether that means knowing how to lay a preferred table setting, hosting family and friends, or how to employ the social cues that put others at ease, our partnership with Debrett’s ensures that our care staff are fully trained to make the provision of care as familiar as it can be – after all, there is no place like home.’

An ageing problem

Lloyd George, a former officer in the Welsh Guards and Equerry to the Royal Family, is also the great-grandson of British Prime Minister David Lloyd George, realising there was a gap in the market when it came to finding good and consistent private at-home care, founded Hamilton George Care with fellow ex-army officer Alex Hamilton in 2020.

They now provide a unique boutique service for private clients and their families, focusing on live-in care, across the UK. This can include assistance and companionship for the elderly, traditional nursing care, rehabilitation programmes and a highly specialised hospital home installation service with round-the-clock staffing.

The UK, like many developed countries, has an ageing population. According to a report by UK charity Age UK, the population in the 50+ bracket is projected to rise by 20 per cent in the next 20 years (an increase of 4.3 million people), with the 85+ age bracket growing the fastest. As a consequence, people are increasingly looking at live-in care as an alternative option because it provides continuity and comfort in familiar surroundings.

