Best nannies, domestic staff and nursing care 2024

For busy high-net-worth families, help at home is indispensable. From the best nannies to nursing care, the advisers recognised by Spear’s provide personal support and expertise to discerning clients at every stage in life.

The nannies highlighted on the list below are all highly trained, qualified professionals who are well practised in responding to the requirements of raising children of celebrities, sports personalities and high-net-worth individuals. These are the people trusted with the greatest treasure of any UHNW: their children. From education to pastoral care, the best nannies are able to provide 360 care for their young charges.

The index also recognises domestic staff including cooks, butlers, cleaners and chauffeurs, all of whom are often essential to the smooth running of HNW households.

Best nannies, domestic staff and nursing care: names to know

Mairead Liston, Cavendish Homecare

Mairead Liston – Recommended

Firm: Cavendish Homecare Professionals

Mairead Liston is a highly experienced nursing professional who founded Cavendish Homecare in 2009. The company offers high-quality private nursing services, including palliative, respite, paediatric, and cancer care, as well as care for patients with mental health problems and dementia.

Their outstanding level of care has earned them referrals from Harley Street doctors and public figures.

Read Mairead Liston’s full profile on Spears500.com

Izzy Boland of Cora Partners

Izzy Boland – New Addition

Firm: Cora Partners

Izzy Boland of Cora Partners started her career in ski chalets, providing services to high-net-worth and high-profile individuals. The agency now offers a range of staff for luxury households, from housekeepers to executive positions in Family Offices.

With offices in the UK and France, they cater to clients worldwide and prioritise building close, trusted partnerships.

Read Izzy Boland’s full profile on Spears500.com

Elvie Dakin – New Addition

Firm: Pembury Partners

Elvie Dakin, co-founder and director of Pembury Partners, is passionate about the company’s ability to cater to the needs of UHNW households globally. The firm specialises in placing estate and household managers, private chefs, executive and family assistants, family office support, and travelling professionals.

Read Elvie Dakin’s full profile on Spears500.com

Kamila Nevrklova – New Addition

Firm: Luna Bespoke Recruitment Services

Kamila Nevrklova is head of recruitment at Luna Bespoke, a firm that specialises in providing staff to care for children with special educational and physical needs, sourcing professionals for UHNW households. They offer language coaches, physiotherapists, nannies, nurses, tutors for neurodiverse and autistic pupils, and other support workers.

Read Kamila Nevrklova’s full profile on Spears500.com

Lauren Perry – New Addition

Firm: The Estate Agency

Lauren Perry is the managing director of The Estate Agency, established in 2023, which recruits professionals for high-net-worth households, yachts, and private jets across North America. The agency’s employees are former household staff and their firsthand experience gives them a unique edge in understanding client requirements.

Read Lauren Perry’s full profile on Spears500.com

Methodology

In selecting and ranking the best nannies, domestic staff and nursing care, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face, and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

