Osteria Del Mare brings fresh Italian flavours to The Strand

Osteria Del Mare is a more luxurious take on the classic Italian osteria / Image: Osteria del Mare

Osteria Del Mare, nestled on The Strand, is the newest venture from the Bocconcino group, known for its Italian dining experiences at Bocconcino Soho and Bocconcino Mayfair.

Opened this winter, the restaurant focuses on coastal Italian cuisine, with a menu featuring fresh seafood, authentic antipasti, and other classici. With a relaxed yet refined atmosphere, it brings a taste of Italy’s seaside to the heart of the city.

Design & Interiors

Osteria Del Mare’s interiors are elegant yet welcoming, capturing the feel of dining on the Italian coast. Still, the floor-to-ceiling windows offer a vibrant view of The Strand – and flood the space with natural light –, a quick reminder you are really just a few steps away from Covent Garden.

The floor-to-ceiling windows flood the space with natural light / Image: Osteria del Mare

Housed in a former bank, the restaurant retains several original features, including the old vault, which has been converted into a private dining room for 18 guests, complete with its original vault door.

Overhead, large wooden lattice balloon-shaped light fixtures add a sculptural element, while the open green-tiled kitchen invites diners to watch the chefs at work – and adds to the lively ambiance. The marble flooring and high ceilings, finished with a textured plaster effect and delicate seashell motifs, create an airy, sophisticated feel.

A striking wine fridge showcases an impressive selection of bottles, while a pair of Sicilian busts – reminiscent of those seen in The White Lotus – add a playful nod to tradition.

Food & Drink

Paccheri with red mullet, cherry tomatoes and bisque sauce / Image: Osteria del Mare

The seafood display, a nod to the lively markets of the Italian coast, offers an array of daily selections such as lobster, crab, and turbot, from which guests can pick their favourites.

Some of Osteria del Mare’s standout dishes include moscardini in red wine sauce, paccheri with red mullet, and a refreshing crudo platter, all dishes that can be found in any osteria from Tuscany’s Thyrrhenian coast to the Cinque Terre.

The menu is crafted by Chef Matteo Massafra, an Italian-born-and-raised chef with experience working in renowned establishments across Italy, the UK, and Ibiza. His previous roles at Six Senses Ibiza, Barrafina, and Prada Milano, to name a few, have prepared him to blend traditions and flavours to bring Mediterranean seafood to London.

The menu captures the essence of seaside dining / Image: Osteria del Mare

The Spear’s favourite was the tuna tartare, which stands out for its delicate and fresh flavours, while the squid ink risotto is a rich, indulgent choice. The courgette truffle flan offers a perfect balance of flavours, with generous but not overpowering truffle. The tomatoes paired with burrata are a simple yet satisfying combination.

The drinks menu complements the food with Italian-inspired cocktails, once again capturing the essence of seaside dining. The wine list, focused on Italian and European selections, has been curated to enhance the seasonal flavours of the menu.

The crowd

The crowd at Osteria Del Mare is made up of glamorous lunch dates, both personal and business-related. Most people are dressed smartly, which only fits the restaurant’s chic yet relaxed vibe.

The verdict

Osteria Del Mare is a more luxurious take on the classic Italian osteria, nicely capturing the authentic, welcoming atmosphere in a part of town that has previously been short of top dining options.

Osteria del Mare is located at 366 Strand, London, WC2R 0JF

Osteriadelmare.co.uk

