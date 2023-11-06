New online wine auction platform prepares to take on industry power-players

The Old and Rare vault at Hedonism Wines, which launches its online auction platform this month / Image: Hedonism Wines

A new ‘zero-commission’ online auction platform will launch this month, aiming to disrupt an industry dominated by international auction houses.

London-based Hedonism Wines, which co-founded HIDE with Michelin-starred chef Ollie Dabbous and bar manager Oskar Kinberg, will hold its first sale on 13 November.

Among the star lots is a 2010 Château Le Pin (£18,520 reserve) and a Jura Vin Jaune (£40,005). The most expensive lot to be auctioned will be a 1847 Château d’Yquem, which has a starting price of £56,430.

There are also four special lots that will have no reserve – giving wine and spirits lovers the chance to secure these wines at a particularly good price: Lafite Rothschild ’89 en Magnum, Dom Perignon ’90 and Meursault Goutte d’Or Comtes Lafon ’19. There is also a bottle of the rare Pappy Van Winkle 20 YO Family Reserve.

‘We are ecstatic to embark on this new chapter with our devoted clientele,’ says Tatiana Fokina, CEO at Hedonism Wines.

‘This platform is not only a testament to our commitment to innovation within the industry but also our dedication to providing unparalleled value. By waiving commission fees and delivering on speed, we’re promising a seamless, customer-centric experience like no other.’

Buyers based in the UK will also benefit from rapid delivery times. Bottles will be delivered within 1-2 business days which, according to Hedonism Wines, is ‘one of the fastest delivery turnarounds in the industry’.

Next chapter for Hedonism Wines

Established in 2012 in London’s Mayfair, Hedonism Wines is a fine wine and spirits boutique offering around 6,500 wines and 4,000 spirits.

High-net-worth connoisseurs will no doubt be familiar with its long-standing relationship with HIDE. Diners benefit from the ‘delivered to order’ service, which allows for the pre-booking of any bottle from Hedonism Wine’s vast cellar.

This online auction marks the next chapter for the company as it tries to tap into the growing demand for luxury wines.

Sotheby’s annual worldwide auction sales of Wine & Spirits achieved a record total of $158 million total sales in 2022, surpassing 2023’s high of $132 million – a 20 per cent increase year over year.

