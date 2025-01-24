Owning a piece of history: 5 majestic castles for sale in the UK

Seton Castle, one of the castles for sale in the UK / Image: Rightmove

When it comes to living like royalty, nothing says grandeur quite like owning your very own castle.

From sprawling estates nestled in the Devon countryside to fortresses perched atop Scottish hills, these historic properties combine old charm with modern luxury. Not only that, but buying a castle means buying a piece of history – with all the character that comes with it.

For those with a penchant for the extraordinary – or for majestic turrets – these castles for sale in the UK offer opulence and exclusivity.

Seton Castle

£8,000,000

Seton Castle / Image: Rightmove

Nothing less than Mary Queen of Scots’ preferred residence, the neoclassical Seton Castle is a fully restored, opulent but welcoming 13-bedroom family home. On the inside, the property offers Georgian interiors dressed using designs by the likes of Ralph Lauren and Christian Lacroix, curved oak panelled doors and bay windowed rooms. The castle is surrounded by 13 acres of private gardens and parkland, and only a stone’s throw away from Edinburgh.

Carbisdale Castle

£5,000,000

Carbisdale Castle / Image: Rightmove

Nestled on a precipitous site above the inner Kyle of Sutherland, Carbisdale Castle is an impressively large mansion house built in the Scottish national style. A true Highland retreat, it has served as a royal palace for the Norwegian royal family during World War II and has been recently refurbished.

Augill Castle

£2,000,000

Augill Castle / Image: Rightmove

From a grand hallway to a stone fireplace, Augill has everything of a fairytale castle. The 19thcentury Victorian Gothic Folly is set in 10 acres of grounds, and currently operates as a boutique hotel, which only reflects its grand proportions.

Tawstock Castle

£1,500,000

Tawstock Castle / Image: Rightmove

Tawstock Castle is an 18thcentury Grade II listed Bailey Castle, renovated with modern conveniences while preserving its original architecture and traditional interiors. It sits on a hilltop within over eight acres of private grounds, offering panoramic views of North Devon, and a short drive to the area’s famous coastline.

Hanger Court

£1,395,000

Hanger Court / Image: Rightmove

Located in the South Downs National Park, Hanger Court is part of the Grade II listed Hawkley Hurst mansion and was designed by the Victorian architect Samuel Sanders Teulon. While the property has been fully refurbished, it preserves its distinctive period features.