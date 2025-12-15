Taylor Wessing UK merges with US law giant – here’s what it means

As UHNW individuals become increasingly mobile, the firms say the merger responds to growing demand for legal advice that spans the US, the UK and Europe // Image: Shutterstock

Taylor Wessing’s UK arm and Chicago-headquartered Winston & Strawn announced on Monday that they intend to merge, creating a transatlantic law firm that will operate under the name Winston Taylor.

Once finalised – a process expected to conclude in May 2026 and subject to regulatory approvals and partner votes at both firms – the merger will bring together the two legal heavyweights to form a transatlantic firm with more than 1,400 lawyers. The combined business will have its main footprint across the US, UK and Europe, alongside operations in Latin America and Middle East. According to a fact sheet published by the firms for the proposed merger, it would have an estimated $1.75 billion in annual revenue.

After reports in recent days that the firms were in talks, the two said the combined practice will focus on sectors including technology, life sciences and financial services, offering clients a single cross-border team with full-service capabilities across multiple jurisdictions.

For Winston & Strawn, the merger marks a step towards establishing a stronger base in London and building out its UK and European offering. For Taylor Wessing’s UK division, it delivers the US presence that its European and Middle Eastern clients and lawyers have been seeking for years, the firm said.

‘In Winston & Strawn, Taylor Wessing UK will have a US partner that shares our vision, our values and culture and absolute focus on the highest levels of client service,’ said managing partner of Taylor Wessing UK Shane Gleghorn, who will serve as managing partner of Europe and Middle East for Winston Taylor and become a member of its executive committee.

‘By combining Winston & Strawn’s strength in the major hubs across the United States with our coverage of the key centres of London, Europe and the Middle East we will have created a firm with the highest level of transatlantic capabilities in key practices and sectors,’ he added.

‘Once combined, we will have a London-headquartered partner that fulfills our long-held ambition to grow in the UK, while preserving the culture, agility, focus and relentless client service that define Winston & Strawn,’ said Winston & Strawn chairman Steve D’Amore, who will continue as chairman of the combined firm.

What this means for UHNWs

As UHNW individuals become increasingly mobile, the firms say the merger responds to growing demand for legal advice that spans the US, UK and Europe.

‘Private capital and our private clients sit at the heart of leading businesses, industries and markets across the globe. From founders and family offices to multi-jurisdictional estates, our new firm will support wealth throughout its lifecycle – from creation through to structuring, preservation and deployment,’ said Shane Gleghorn, UK managing partner and global co-chair of the board.

The merger will also strengthen the legal resources available to UHNW clients, as it will combine expertise in areas such as corporate governance, private equity, real estate, finance, antitrust and regulatory matters.

‘Private capital and private wealth are key – Taylor Wessing has a pre-eminent private wealth practice across Europe and the Middle East. This is a really important part of the deal and it’s not replicated by any other firm of this scale,’ Gleghorn added.

By linking Taylor Wessing UK’s established IP practice with Winston & Strawn’s US litigation team, the new firm said it will aim to provide a single transatlantic point of contact for complex cross-border issues, especially for clients whose businesses and personal wealth span multiple jurisdictions.

As part of the merger, Taylor Wessing’s Netherlands and Belgium offices will also join Winston Taylor, operating under the new brand alongside the UK-led business. Once the deal closes next year, both offices will leave the Taylor Wessing verein, with Winston Taylor maintaining cooperation and referral arrangements to ensure continuity for clients.

The combined firm will span 20 offices, from London, Dublin and Dubai to Chicago, New York, San Francisco and São Paulo.

The move adds to a recent wave of US-UK legal tie-ups, following last month’s announcement that Ashurst and US firm Perkins Coie plan to merge and Allen & Overy’s combination with Shearman & Sterling last year.