JMW Solicitors launches new legal service for UHNWs and family offices

The Signature team – from left to right: Ruben Sinha, Thomas Pearson, Stuart Cartwright, Joe Cobb and Craig Harrison // Image: JMW Solicitors

Law firm JMW Solicitors has this morning launched a new specialist service for UHNW clients and family offices, bringing together lawyers from across the firm to handle their more complex cross-practice needs.

The new service, branded Signature, will serve as a single point of access to the firm’s specialists in areas that matter most to UHNW families, including tax and succession planning, trust and asset structures, corporate matters, property and family law, and will provide tailored support for UK and international entrepreneurs, their families as well as the businesses linked to them.

Ruben Sinha, the partner in charge of the new team, told Spear’s that the service was created after JMW identified a ‘gap in the market’ and a growing demand from clients for ways to protect their personal wealth.

‘We have seen a substantial increase in instructions from UHNW and family office clients seeking carefully crafted strategies designed to protect their private wealth,’ Sinha said. ‘In addition, Signature’s corporate and real estate experts are advising these clients on transformational business structures, including acquisitions, reorganisations or exits.’

Sinha added that while many banks already offer tailored services for wealthy individuals and families, law firms often do not have dedicated teams for this work. ‘Very few law firms do and often work in silos when advising these types of clients. We therefore felt there was an opportunity to bring a new service to market, showcasing the depth and breadth of our expertise working – cross practice – with the largest and most complex clients.’

The Signature team will work with a variety of accountants, corporate service providers, private banks and trustees to provide bespoke advice that family offices and international families need when dealing with complex matters. As Sinha noted, ‘the four key pillars of the service, which are typically most relevant to the clients, are family, private wealth, real estate and corporate.’

Early discussions with wealth managers, banks, financial advisers and accountants have been well received, and the team at JMW is ‘already seeing considerable traction and interest, which is very promising,’ Sinha said. ‘A full-service law firm providing highly specialised advice tailored to the unique needs of UHNW clients and family offices is already proving to be a successful approach,’ he added.

The service is aimed at families with business and property interests across multiple countries, including those outside the UK.

Sinha brings 15 years of experience advising UHNW families in the UK and Hong Kong on trusts, corporate structures and offshore assets. He works with family offices both domestically and internationally and is accustomed to drawing on a network of lawyers in other jurisdictions when needed.

JMW’s head of business development, Stuart Cartwright, said: ‘Unlike many others in the legal industry, we are a truly full-service law firm and can deliver expert advice and guidance across multiple related sectors in an entirely seamless fashion.’