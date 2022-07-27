The best classic car lawyers for high-net-worth individuals in 2022

Welcome to the Spear’s ranking of the best classic car lawyers for high-net-worth individuals in the UK. The list features our Top Recommended lawyers

Owning a classic car can be one of the most enjoyable hobbies for high-net-worth individuals. The purchase, selling and maintenance of such items can, however, involve a number of legal complexities.

A classic car lawyer can be an essential safeguard for collectors of high-value marques. They are able to assist on matters such as contracts, taxation and – should it arise – litigation.

The Spear’s index of classic car lawyers features advisers from established firms such as Nigel Adams of Druces – founded in 1767 and renowned for its expert legal advice – alongside newer specialist firms like Stormcatcher Law established by Philip Harmer.

Spear’s publishes annual rankings of the top private client advisers and service providers to HNWs. These are drawn up on the basis of peer nominations, client feedback, telephone and face-to-face interviews, data supplied by firms, as well as information gathered by the Spear’s editorial and research teams.

The classic car lawyers featured are included in the table below, along with their Spear’s ranking and focus.

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on spears500.com. The table is ordered alphabetically by surname.)

