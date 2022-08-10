The best cigar advisers for high-net-worth individuals in 2022

Welcome to the Spear’s ranking of the best cigar advisers for high-net-worth individuals in the UK. The list features our Top Recommended advisers

Finding the very best hand-rolled tobacco is a task that requires vast knowledge, international connections and an expert palette.

Spear’s has curated the list below to feature those who can ease the process of sourcing the best cigars and arranging the finer details for their high-net-worth clients. Many of them have acquired the sought-after Master of Habanos qualification, requiring written and practical exams on the variety, manufacture and storage of fine Cuban cigars.

Guilliano Santini, for example, cigar manager at the Oscuro lounge at the Arts Club, is one such Master. His knowledge of fine cigars is unparalleled, and the Oscuro lounge, managed overall by Valentino Bau, ex of the Waterside Inn at Bray, is an ideal place to enjoy them. If you prefer to buy your cigars in the most traditional of tobacconists, then father and son Eddie and Edward Sahakian of Davidoff on the Strand are at your service and have been since 1980.

Spear’s publishes annual rankings of the top private client advisers and service providers to HNWs. These are drawn up on the basis of peer nominations, client feedback, telephone and face-to-face interviews, data supplied by firms, as well as information gathered by the Spear’s editorial and research teams.

The cigar advisers featured are included in the table below, along with their Spear’s ranking.

