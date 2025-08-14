A special invitation to the World’s Best Wine Lists Awards at the Savoy

Spear’s readers are cordially invited to attend the World’s Best Wine Lists Awards at the Savoy – and to take advantage of an exclusive offer.

The awards, which are hosted by Spear’s sister magazine, World of Fine Wine, revolve around a gala dinner for restaurateurs, sommeliers, and wine lovers.

The event, which takes place at the Savoy on 15 September, will be an opportunity to sample some of the very finest wines in the world.

A panel of some of the world’s most respected wine experts – including masters of wine and a world champion sommelier –have judged the best offerings from restaurants across the world.

From Laurent-Perrier to Lingua Franca, Moet Hennessy Wine Estates to Ca’del Bosco, wines from the event’s partners will be available throughout the dinner. Should a guest wish to add their own wine to the mix, they are also welcome to bring a special bottle or magnum or two to enjoy. Better yet, there will be no corkage fee.

There is a wide variety of awards up for grabs, such as best long wine list, best organic wine list and best sake list (outside Japan). This year, Nobu Dubai, London’s Blandford Comptoir and Dublin’s Michelin-starred Liath are just some of the names up for the prestigious awards.

The pedigree of previous winners speaks for itself: Gordon Ramsay’s London restaurant Petrus won best medium wine list at the 2024 awards and Milan’s Affinatore won best Champagne and sparkling wine list, in a contest rife with strong competitors.

The oenophiles among Spear’s’ readers have access to a ten per cent discount code across all tickets, half tables, and full tables for the Wine Awards. But hurry, the code is only active for one week – up until Thursday 21 August 2025.



Details

Tickets are available here.