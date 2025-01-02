What UHNWs can learn about home security from £10 million London mansion heist

The thief stole £10.4m of bespoke jewellery from the houses on Avenue Road / Image: Shutterstock/Metropolitan Police

More than £10 million worth of jewellery and designer handbags were stolen from the London mansion of Hong Kong socialite Shafira Huang last month.

The items, which included £150,000 worth of Hermès Crocodile Kelly handbags, £15,000 in cash and £10.4m of bespoke jewellery, have yet to be recovered – Huang has offered a reward of up to £1.5 million for information that would help lead police to the stolen goods.

The intruder entered through a second-storey bathroom window, accessed by climbing down from the roof via a concrete gutter after a failed attempt to break in through a bathroom window.

This high-profile case is a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities faced by ultra-high-net-worth individuals and raises pressing questions about how UHNWs can better protect their homes and families. Here, experts outline key strategies and considerations for elevating security.

[See also: The best security, intelligence & investigations advisers in 2024]

Private security patrols

‘We’ve seen an increasing trend in affluent communities retaining private patrolling security guards,’ says Jack Mann, co-founder of private security firm Alma Risk and a former Household Cavalry officer. Prime Central London neighbourhoods like Kensington and Belgravia are leading the charge, with homeowners pooling resources to employ dedicated security personnel.

Hannah Aykroyd, founder of property advisory Aykroyd & Co., underscores the value of this shared approach. ‘The cost is reasonable when compared to the positive impact on property values and residents’ comfort,’ she says.

A Graff 10.73-carat diamond ring was among the stolen items / Metropolitan Police

Personal protection officers

For families seeking an added layer of security, personal protection officers (PPOs) are becoming increasingly popular. Alma Risk works with former British Army and UK police personnel to provide tailored protection services.

‘This isn’t just for rock stars anymore,’ Mann explains. ‘It’s for anyone with assets to protect. For example, we often provide PPOs for families when parents are away, ensuring children and staff are safeguarded.’

At the top end of the market, Aykroyd notes that buyers prioritise properties with security-friendly features. ‘Separate entrances and zoned alarm systems are essential,’ she says. ‘These elements provide convenience, privacy, and enhanced security.’

[See also: What UHNWs can learn about personal security from Sir Keir Starmer and the ‘glitter-bomb’ protest]

Gated parking and secure entry

One of the most vulnerable moments is entering or exiting a vehicle. Both Mann and Aykroyd stress the importance of private, gated parking and secure garages.

‘This is a critical risk area,’ says Aykroyd. ‘Well-designed gates and underground garages offer safety and privacy.’ She points out that some UHNW families opt for penthouse apartments with high-security features over private houses for this reason.

Mann recalls a recent incident in London where a thief exploited the moment a chauffeur opened the door for their employer, stealing the car in seconds. ‘Such events highlight the need for proactive measures,’ he says.

[See also: Experts on the growing risk of deepfakes to HNWs and how to respond]

Pre-purchase security assessments

A comprehensive security survey is vital when acquiring high-value properties. These evaluations assess crime rates, nearby residents’ criminal records, and the property’s existing security features.

‘We help clients identify vulnerabilities and suggest necessary upgrades,” Mann explains. “In some cases, a property may not meet the desired security standards, making this knowledge critical before purchase.’

Aykroyd warns buyers to be cautious about advertised ‘state-of-the-art’ systems, as security technology evolves rapidly. Updating outdated systems can cost hundreds of thousands of pounds, making it a significant consideration during negotiations.

A Hermès crocodile Kelly bag

Investing in peace of mind

For UHNWs, security is as much about prevention as it is about protection. ‘Much of what we do is deterrence,’ Mann says. ‘Stopping incidents before they happen is invaluable.’

Aykroyd adds: ‘Having children changes your perspective. You feel more vulnerable, and the importance of protecting your family becomes immeasurable.’

The theft at Huang’s mansion is a sobering reminder of the evolving threats faced by wealthy families. With strategic investments in security, UHNWs can safeguard their homes, assets, and loved ones against potential risks.