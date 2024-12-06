Jürgen Klopp’s mansion and a £45 million luxury home with the King as a neighbour among most viewed properties of 2024

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's £4 million house had an impressive gym / Berkeley Shaw

Who doesn’t love a virtual snoop around a luxury home? Multi-million-pound prime properties comprised most of Rightmove’s five most viewed properties of 2024, among them the home of a former Premier League manager and a stunning 27-bedroom abbey in the Oxfordshire countryside.

From luxurious celebrity residences to historic estates, these are the UK properties that caught people’s imagination this year.

[See also: Shoreditch reaches new prime property heights with The Stage]



Here Are Rightmove’s most-viewed homes of the year:

A former Liverpool manager’s retreat – £4,250,000

Located on ‘Millionaires Row’ – Victoria Road in Freshfield, Formby – this luxurious residence was once home to former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp. The property features a private swimming pool complex, a dedicated entertainment building and a glass ‘leisure building’, which houses a gym, treatment room and bar.

The impressive gym Victoria Road, Freshfield / Berkeley Shaw

The property is ideal for would-be buyers with a large car collection, as there is ample parking space.

William Goulden, Head of Sales at Berkeley Shaw in Liverpool said: ‘This is an exceptional home in a beautiful part of the country. Many will be aware of the property’s recent history, and we look forward to playing a part in its future.”

Listing credit: Berkeley Shaw

The luxury home with King Charles as a neighbour – £45,000,000

Situated on Buckingham Gate, Britain’s most expensive street, this Grade II listed Georgian mansion spans 1,472 sq m (15,845 sq ft). Refurbished to offer 21st-century luxury, the property boasts unparalleled views of Buckingham Palace. Among its amenities is a cinema room and a 10-metre swimming pool.

Buckingham Gate features His & Hers luxury marble tiled en-suite bathrooms. One of the bedrooms at Buckingham Gate

Listing credit: Knightsbridge Prime Property

[See also: Super-rich line up for £35-million luxury residences at 1 Mayfair]

Victorian grandeur in Glasgow – £2,500,000

This stately 19th-century Charles Wilson and James Boucher-designed townhouse in Glasgow’s Park District is a masterpiece of Victorian architecture. With intricate period details and modern updates, the versatile 12,000 sq ft property is perfect as a family home, luxury apartments, or a venue for grand events. The building was formerly the Italian consulate, hence the name La Casa.

La Casa, 22 Park Circus, Glasgow,

Listing credit: Savills

A designer Lancashire home – £750,000

The only property on the list with a six-figure asking price, the distinct interior design of this eight-bedroom, seven-bathroom home in Accrington caught the eye of property browsers. Set across four floors, it offers ample space – and unique design touches.

Manchester Road, Accrington

Listing credit: Keenans Estate Agents

[See also: Mayfair set for record-breaking property streak]

Historic Grade I listed abbey – £15,000,000

Wytham Abbey, near Oxford, is a Grade I listed treasure set within 23 acres of picturesque gardens and parkland. Its architecture spans centuries, from 1500 to 1830, and features stained-glass windows, marble fireplaces, and a grand Georgian staircase.

Listing credit: Savills