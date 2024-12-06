View all newsletters
Have the short, sharp Spear's newsletter delivered to your inbox each week
  1. Property
December 6, 2024

Jürgen Klopp’s mansion and a £45 million luxury home with the King as a neighbour among most viewed properties of 2024

From luxurious celebrity residences to historic estates, these are Rightmove's most-viewed homes of the year

By Spear's

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's £4 million house had an impressive gym / Berkeley Shaw

Who doesn’t love a virtual snoop around a luxury home? Multi-million-pound prime properties comprised most of Rightmove’s five most viewed properties of 2024, among them the home of a former Premier League manager and a stunning 27-bedroom abbey in the Oxfordshire countryside.

From luxurious celebrity residences to historic estates, these are the UK properties that caught people’s imagination this year.

[See also: Shoreditch reaches new prime property heights with The Stage]

Select and enter your email address The short, sharp email newsletter from Spear’s
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Here Are Rightmove’s most-viewed homes of the year:

A former Liverpool manager’s retreat – £4,250,000

Located on ‘Millionaires Row’ – Victoria Road in Freshfield, Formby – this luxurious residence was once home to former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp. The property features a private swimming pool complex, a dedicated entertainment building and a glass ‘leisure building’, which houses a gym, treatment room and bar.

The impressive gym
Victoria Road, Freshfield / Berkeley Shaw

The property is ideal for would-be buyers with a large car collection, as there is ample parking space.

William Goulden, Head of Sales at Berkeley Shaw in Liverpool said: ‘This is an exceptional home in a beautiful part of the country. Many will be aware of the property’s recent history, and we look forward to playing a part in its future.” 

Listing credit: Berkeley Shaw

Content from our partners
Abu Dhabi: How the 'capital of capital' became a magnet for UHNWs
Abu Dhabi: How the ‘capital of capital’ became a magnet for UHNWs
Abu Dhabi Finance Week in the 'Capital of Capital'
Abu Dhabi Finance Week in the ‘Capital of Capital’
Experience Seekers: The Future of Luxury Travel
Experience Seekers: The Future of Luxury Travel

The luxury home with King Charles as a neighbour – £45,000,000

Situated on Buckingham Gate, Britain’s most expensive street, this Grade II listed Georgian mansion spans  1,472 sq m (15,845 sq ft). Refurbished to offer 21st-century luxury, the property boasts unparalleled views of Buckingham Palace. Among its amenities is a cinema room and a 10-metre swimming pool.

Buckingham Gate features His & Hers luxury marble tiled en-suite bathrooms.
One of the bedrooms at Buckingham Gate

Listing credit: Knightsbridge Prime Property

[See also: Super-rich line up for £35-million luxury residences at 1 Mayfair]

Victorian grandeur in Glasgow – £2,500,000

This stately 19th-century Charles Wilson and James Boucher-designed townhouse in Glasgow’s Park District is a masterpiece of Victorian architecture. With intricate period details and modern updates, the versatile 12,000 sq ft property is perfect as a family home, luxury apartments, or a venue for grand events. The building was formerly the Italian consulate, hence the name La Casa.

La Casa, 22 Park Circus, Glasgow,

Listing credit: Savills

A designer Lancashire home – £750,000

The only property on the list with a six-figure asking price, the distinct interior design of this eight-bedroom, seven-bathroom home in Accrington caught the eye of property browsers. Set across four floors, it offers ample space – and unique design touches.

Manchester Road, Accrington

Listing credit: Keenans Estate Agents

[See also: Mayfair set for record-breaking property streak]

Historic Grade I listed abbey – £15,000,000

Wytham Abbey, near Oxford, is a Grade I listed treasure set within 23 acres of picturesque gardens and parkland. Its architecture spans centuries, from 1500 to 1830, and features stained-glass windows, marble fireplaces, and a grand Georgian staircase.

Listing credit: Savills

Select and enter your email address The short, sharp email newsletter from Spear’s
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
Capital Monitor The New Statesman Press Gazette World of Fine wine Elite Traveler City Monitor Leadmonitor Tech Monitor