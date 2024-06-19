The best cosmetic surgeons for HNWs 2024

Cosmetic surgery is now a widely accepted practice for men and women who wish to make changes to the way they look and present themselves as they wish to be seen. For HNWs choosing a cosmetic surgeon is a decision that demands the utmost precision, discretion, and excellence.

Spear’s index spotlights professionals with are renowned for their unparalleled skill, artistic vision, and ability to deliver natural, bespoke results that enhance beauty while preserving individuality. They are known for their innovation, expertise, and exceptional patient satisfaction. From facelifts and body contouring to non-surgical rejuvenation techniques, these surgeons provide a range of services tailored to the unique needs and desires of the elite.

The more skilled the surgeon, the more likely they are to achieve the desired effect and the Spear’s index can point you to the very best available.

Best cosmetic surgeons for HNWs: names to know

Adnan Tahir – Recommended

Firm: Cosmesurge

One of three Middle Eastern surgeons in the index, UK-certified and Dubai-based plastic surgeon Adnan Tahir is known for his expertise in fat removal, liposuction, and reconstructive surgery. With over 4,500 operations under his belt, he aims to provide the ‘best of British care’ in the Middle East. Additionally, he offers non-surgical nose jobs using injectables to enhance the nose profile.

Georgios Orfaniotis – New Addition

Firm: Orfaniotis Plastic Surgery

Georgios Orfaniotis is considered something of a rising star who could one day rival the most revered in the industry. He specialises in facial aesthetic surgery and offers advanced facial rejuvenation techniques. He is dual-qualified and a member of prestigious plastic surgery associations. Orfaniotis has worked as an NHS consultant in London’s leading hospitals, performing complex reconstructive surgery in the head and ceck area.

Rajiv Grover – Top Recommended

Firm: Rajiv Grover

A Harvard Medical School alumnus, Rajiv Grover is one of the most revered plastic surgeons. He specialises in surgical procedures including rhinoplasty, brow lifts, blepharoplasty, facelifts, liposuction, and breast surgeries. He consults at the London Clinic and King Edward VII Hospital, known for serving the royal family.

Sabrina Shah-Desai – Top Recommended

Firm: Perfect Eyes

Dr Sabrina Shah-Desai, founder of Harley Street’s Perfect Eyes clinic, offers advanced peri-orbital treatments such as blepharoplasty, ptosis surgery, skin optimisation procedures, and tear trough filler treatments.

Methodology

In selecting and ranking the best cosmetic surgeons for HNW individuals, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face, and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

Best cosmetic surgeons for HNWs: the complete list

