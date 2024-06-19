The best non-surgical cosmetic practitioners for HNWs in the UK 2024

Not all cosmetic procedures require going under the knife. Clinics all over the UK can refresh and rejuvenate the faces and bodies of their high-net-worth clients using creams, Botox, fillers and other non-surgical techniques, requiring less recovery time and entailing less risk.

The field of non-surgical aesthetics has evolved significantly, thanks to advancements in technology and techniques. Spear’s index chooses practitioners who have emerged as leaders in this space, known for their exceptional skill, innovative approaches, and dedication to achieving natural-looking results. These experts offer a range of treatments, from injectables and laser therapies to advanced skin rejuvenation techniques.

Whether subtle facial enhancements, body contouring, or skin treatments, these top-tier professionals provide personalised care and cutting-edge solutions.

The Spear’s index of non-surgical cosmetic procedures will help to guide you in the right direction.

Best non-surgical cosmetic practitioners for HNWs: names to know

Marco Nicoloso – Recommended

Firm: Ouronyx

Marco Nicoloso, based in Mayfair’s Ouronyx clinic, specialises in creating natural looks using low-risk, non-invasive treatments with minimal recovery time. He offers bespoke facial injectables aimed at improving ageing effects, skin texture, and enhancing individual features.

Selena Langdon – Recommended

Firm: Berkshire Aesthetics

Selena Langdon founded Berkshire Aesthetics in 2016, a plastic surgery clinic in Maidenhead known for its ‘aesthetic meeting medicine’ approach. She trained in plastic surgery under Dr. Arthur Swift in Los Angeles and specialises in injecting and the non-invasive CoolSculpting treatment.

Nyla Raja – New Addition

Firm: Dr Nyla Raja Medispa

Nyla Raja, a renowned cosmetic doctor with three clinics across England, is known to have a ‘natural hand’ when it comes to injectables With over 110,000 Instagram followers, she’s valued for her natural and subtle results, and her clientele includes former Spice Girl Mel B and Baroness Karen Brady.

Joanna Christou – New Addition

Firm: Cosmetic Skin Clinic

Joanna Christou leads the Cosmetic Skin Clinic, specialising in dermal fillers and injectables. She is a dual-qualified dentist and medical aesthetic doctor, with a background in oral and maxillofacial surgery and degrees from University College London, Harvard Dental School, and NYU College of Dentistry.

Methodology

In selecting and ranking the best non-surgical cosmetic practitioners for HNWs, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face, and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

