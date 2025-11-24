What UHNW investors should know as Bitcoin price hits seven-month low

'There is a risk of a major sell-off' // Image: Shutterstock

Bitcoin’s sudden slide of more than 30 per cent, falling below $80,600 on Friday – its weakest level since April – has sent shockwaves through global markets. But while headlines focus on liquidations and retail panic, the implications for UHNWs are more nuanced.

The steep drop, triggered by a mix of macro fragility, thinning liquidity and the unexpected delay to the US October jobs report, has wiped more than $1tn (£760bn) off the value of the cryptocurrency market in the past six weeks. Correlations between Bitcoin and risk assets have tightened as Nvidia-driven tech volatility spills into the digital asset space.

‘Sophisticated clients have sell orders at $70,000 and $80,000 and similar levels, so there is a risk of a major sell-off,’ Forsters partner James Brockhurst told Spear’s. ‘It may spook family offices who have been tentatively deploying capital into crypto and token projects.’

He added: ‘It may also put off those who were about to start new crypto ventures, for fear that investors will not deploy capital for the time being – when Bitcoin sneezes, the rest of the crypto world catches a cold.’

Crypto within UHNWs’ broader alternatives portfolio

For UHNWs, crypto typically sits within the broader alternatives sleeve that includes venture capital, private equity and commodities. The latest sell-off is a live stress test of whether those allocations are proportioned appropriately.

Many family offices increased their exposure after Bitcoin surged past $126,000 earlier this year, and those allocations are now being reassessed in light of heightened market volatility.

The forced liquidations – including October’s $19 billion wave that followed Donald Trump’s announcement of a potential 100 per cent tariff on Chinese imports – serve as a reminder that even sophisticated investors can face liquidity traps in fast-moving crypto markets.

For Brockhurst, ‘the current drop is surprising given the positive news that has generally surrounded the crypto industry of late, including advancements in real-world asset tokenisation and projects like the JP Morgan Coin.’

‘Confidence in the crypto world has been high of late,’ he added.

Downturns as opportunity for long-term investors

However, the downturn can also present an opportunity for UHNWs. Falling prices can clear out short-term speculators and open the door for long-term, well-funded buyers to enter the market at cheaper levels. With more cash on hand and more patience than most investors, UHNWs can use periods of panic selling to build positions they might not get during stronger markets.

Some, such as billionaire investor Michael Saylor, argue that the drop will flush out wealthy investors who do not understand or appreciate Bitcoin’s culture of long-term commitment and active engagement. Saylor and other defenders of Bitcoin have in fact welcomed the volatility.

‘Volatility is a gift to the faithful. It scares away the tourist, it scares away the lazy, it scares away the people that are already conventionally rich that have all the money,’ Saylor said in a statement following the recent numbers. He and other supporters argue that those who follow the market closely, stay invested through the ups and downs and remain actively involved will benefit the most, rather than more casual participants.

Investors around the world are increasingly concerned that the AI boom could be a bubble, with the CEO of Google’s parent company warning that ‘no company’ would be immune if it bursts – and Bitcoin’s recent drop adding to the uncertainty. However, ‘it is hard to say whether this is a temporary blip or part of a bigger movement,’ Brockhurst said.

Bitcoin was trading slightly higher than on Friday in London on Monday morning, at $86,998, still down 7 per cent year-to-date.