View all newsletters
Have the short, sharp Spear's newsletter delivered to your inbox each week
  1. Wealth
August 27, 2024

Number of crypto super-rich skyrockets and shows no signs of slowing

There are now more than 172,300 individuals with more than $1 million in crypto assets – a 95 per cent rise on 2023, according to Henley & Partners

By Stephanie Bridger-Linning

An illustration of a bitcoin coin in front of a graph showing upward trajectory
Image: Shutterstock

The number of crypto millionaires has skyrocketed in the last year, research reveals. 

There are now more than 172,300 individuals with more than $1 million in crypto assets – a 95 per cent rise on 2023, according to the global Crypto Wealth Report by Henley & Partners. The number of Bitcoin millionaires has soared by 111 per cent to 85,400. 

[See also: The best cryptocurrency and digital assets advisers in 2024]

Select and enter your email address The short, sharp email newsletter from Spear’s
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

The total market value of crypto assets has reached $2.3 trillion, a 89 per cent increase year-on-year. 

The upper echelons of crypto wealth have expanded dramatically. The number of crypto centi-millionaires has jumped by 79 per cent to 325, while the number of crypto billionaires has increased by 27 per cent to 28 globally. 

Dominic Volek, Henley & Partners

Dominic Volek, group head of private clients at Henley & Partners, says the rapid growth has been fuelled by the introduction of crypto ETFs in major financial markets.

‘The cryptocurrency landscape of 2024 bears little resemblance to its predecessors,’ Volek noted. ‘Bitcoin’s rise to over $73,000 in March set a new all-time high, while the long-awaited approval of spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in the US unleashed a torrent of institutional capital. Anticipation now builds for potential Solana ETFs joining the Wall Street party. These milestones have seeded a new era of crypto adoption, one where digital assets increasingly cross-pollinate with traditional finance and global mobility.’

Content from our partners
What makes a great boarding school experience?
What makes a great boarding school experience?
How Flygreen is ascending into the future of private aviation
How Flygreen is ascending into the future of private aviation
Stoneweg, Icona, and CBH Strengthen Partnership with Cromwell Acquisition, Adding €4 Billion AUM to Stoneweg
Stoneweg, Icona, and CBH Strengthen Partnership with Cromwell Acquisition, Adding €4 Billion AUM to Stoneweg

The second annual Crypto Wealth Report draws on data from global wealth intelligence firm New World Wealth, along with insights from leading academics, industry experts, and crypto players.

Destinations for crypto millionaires

Singapore skyline
Singapore has emerged as a leading destination for crypto millionaires / Image: Shutterstock

Crypto millionaires are seeking to relocate in order to maximise their wealth, Volek explained. ‘We’ve seen a significant uptick in crypto-wealthy clients seeking alternative residence and citizenship options. These digital nomads aren’t just chasing tax optimisation; they're in pursuit of jurisdictions that embrace innovation and offer regulatory environments conducive to their decentralised aspirations.’

[See also: The best global mobility, residence and citizenship by investment advisers in 2024]

Some of the most attractive locations are countries that offer residence and citizenship by investment programmes. 

Singapore is rated by Henley & Partners as the most favourable destination for crypto-millionaires, followed by Hong Kong and the UAE

‘Singapore's top ranking is underscored by its recent regulatory framework for stablecoins, positioning it as a forward-thinking financial hub,’ Volek said of the rankings. ‘Hong Kong's approval of spot crypto ETFs in January 2024, which are also becoming available in Singapore, highlights a commitment to remaining competitive in the digital asset space.’

[See also: The UAE is attracting HNWs – and wealth managers are following]

Meanwhile the UAE’s zero capital gains tax and progressive regulations make it a popular choice. Volek added: ‘Dubai's long history of crypto-friendliness, including the approval of the first cryptocurrency fund in the Middle East in 2021, further solidifies its position as a leading destination for crypto investors. More recently, Dubai's allowance for residents to trade cryptocurrencies directly with their bank accounts is indicative of a significant step towards mainstream adoption.’

Select and enter your email address The short, sharp email newsletter from Spear’s
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
Capital Monitor The New Statesman Press Gazette World of Fine wine Elite Traveler City Monitor Leadmonitor Tech Monitor