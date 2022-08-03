The best art advisers for high-net-worth individuals in 2022

Welcome to the Spear’s ranking of the best art advisers for high-net-worth individuals in the UK. The list features our Top Recommended advisers

An art adviser can perform a number of tasks for high-net-worth collectors.

As well as guiding them through – and facilitating access to – the array of shows, sales, fairs and auctions that comprise the international art market, an art adviser can arrange for more prosaic matters, such as transportation and valuation, to be taken care of.

This range of services is a result of the multifaceted nature of the international art world that collectors inhabit. The Spear’s list below reflects this, featuring gallery owners, auctioneers, independent advisers and finance specialists, among others who can assist on all matters of art collecting.

This advice can range from Bojana Popovic, visiting lecturer on contemporary art at Quintessentially and acknowledged authority on all things cutting-edge, impartial international thought leader Viola Raikhel of 1858 or Tom Best, developer of an independent online auction platform used by charity sales and leading individual artists.

Spear’s publishes annual rankings of the top private client advisers and service providers to HNWs. These are drawn up on the basis of peer nominations, client feedback, telephone and face-to-face interviews, data supplied by firms, as well as information gathered by the Spear’s editorial and research teams.

The art advisers featured are included in the table below, along with their Spear’s ranking and focus.

