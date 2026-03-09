Spear’s Awards finalist Robert Brodrick of Payne Hicks Beach on looking after the details

Robert Brodrick, partner at Payne Hicks Beach // Image: Payne Hicks Beach

Congratulations on being nominated for the Spear’s 2025 Awards. What does it mean to have been nominated?

It’s a great honour to have been recognised as a finalist for Tax and Trusts Lawyer of the Year in the Spear’s 2025 Awards. For me, the nomination is both a personal milestone and a reflection of my clients’ trust, as well as my team’s dedication. It highlights the importance of exceptional client care and makes me proud to support individuals and families in their most important decisions.

What do you think distinguishes the approach your firm takes to its work?

We take a very long-term approach to the way in which we look after clients – it is as much about building a relationship with the client as it is about providing them with technical advice. We find that it is only by getting to know clients and their families that you can really advise them properly.

[See also: Jessica de Rothschild and founders of The Entertainer among winners at 2025 Spear’s Awards]

What makes you most proud of your career?

I’m incredibly proud of the team we’ve built up at Payne Hicks Beach. A strong team enables us to deliver the highest quality of service, and that commitment to excellence has allowed us to build enduring relationships with clients and continue to grow.

Related

What forces and trends do you think are shaping your industry right now, and how do you think things will change in the future?

We’re in a challenging period, with many wealthy individuals feeling under scrutiny, which has created a difficult environment. As we look to the future, I hope we return to recognising that success and ambition are not only acceptable, but essential drivers of progress and innovation.

What do you think draws HNW clients to your firm?

Our reputation for discretion and excellence, combined with our ability to deliver bespoke legal solutions, trusted expertise, and a commitment to exceptional client care, consistently draws HNW clients to our practice.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve been given?

Always get the client’s name and details absolutely right. It may seem simple, but precision builds trust, and clients immediately notice when care has been taken. It signals respect, attention to detail, and the level of care they expect in every aspect of their affairs.

What would you personally hope to achieve in the future – for yourself or your firm?

As I approach the end of my seven-year term as Chair of the firm, I am proud of what we have accomplished together. Looking to the future, my hope is to continue working closely with the families I advise for many years to come, ensuring they feel supported across generations.