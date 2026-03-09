Spear’s Awards finalist Nick Manners of Payne Hicks Beach on attending to family matters

Nick Manners, head of the family department, at Payne Hicks Beach // Image: Payne Hicks Beach

Congratulations on being nominated for the Spear’s 2025 Awards. What does it mean to have been nominated?

It was a real honour for our department to be nominated for Family Law Innovation of the Year. Our mental health initiative was spearheaded by my partner Ben Parry-Smith, and was the product of many hours of meetings and hard work to put together all our materials. Thus, to see this hard work acknowledged was a real pleasure.

What do you think distinguishes the approach you/your firm take to your work?

We always put the client first, above all else, ensuring that they receive a bespoke, tailored service to meet all their legal needs. We are also very discreet, and clients know their private affairs will remain safe with us.

What makes you most proud of your career?

Representing a client in the Supreme Court (a rarity in family law to even have a case at that appellate level) and being asked to lead the family department at Payne Hicks Beach.

What forces and trends do you think are shaping your industry right now, and how do you think things will change in the future?

AI will inevitably have a huge effect on our work, and everyone will have to learn quickly how to adapt and incorporate new tools into our daily working lives. The prevalence of pre and post nuptial agreements (and then their coming to court to be examined by judges) is a trend that will only increase as time goes on.

What do you think draws HNW clients to you/your firm?

Our experience, client care and discretion.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve been given?

It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit. This is actually a quote from Harry Truman, but it’s resonated with me throughout my career.

What would you personally hope to achieve in the future – for yourself or your firm?

I would hope to see Payne Hicks Beach and in particular the family team continue to grow and thrive, as it has done over the past 300 years, and particularly over the past 18 months. To be part of that journey, helping to steer such an institution, will be deeply rewarding.