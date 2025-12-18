Luštica Bay: a new view on coastal life and golf-side living

A limited opportunity to own in Montenegro’s most promising property market // Image: Luštica Bay

A limited collection of 11 townhouses has just launched within The Peaks – the jewel of the Luštica Bay project in Montenegro. Stretching along a coastline affectionately dubbed the Adriatic Riviera, Luštica Bay covers 690 hectares, 90 per cent of which is dedicated to preserving the natural landscape.

Envisioned by Orascom Development Holding, the town is already home to a cosmopolitan community of over 700 families from 50 countries, with life centring around the popular marina, five pristine beaches, wellbeing and sports facilities and a vibrant social calendar of signature festivals and events.

Join a thriving international community at Luštica Bay – 700 families, 5 beaches, a world-class marina, and now, a collection of just 11 exclusive townhouses // Image: Luštica Bay

Play wild, live beautiful

Overlooking the UNESCO-protected Bay of Kotor, The Peaks is positioned around the in-development signature 18-hole golf course, with these new townhouses in a prime position above the fifth hole. Owners will have full access to the course and The ClubHouse – a focal point for community life with its stylish restaurant and comprehensive golf services, including a state-of-the-art simulator.

Designed by NRA Atelier, each townhouse features soaring double-height ceilings and warm, earthy finishes // Image: Luštica Bay

While the townhouses are an elevated sanctuary, residents remain connected to the lively Marina Village with its curated boutiques and sophisticated dining, and Centrale’s growing urban piazza, complete with essential amenities.

Designed by the internationally acclaimed architects NRA Atelier, each townhouse is arranged across two floors and features three en-suite bedrooms, light-filled and open-plan interiors, a striking double-height ceiling and expansive glazing to connect indoor and outdoor living. Warm and earthy finishes abound, with owners offered a choice of two fitted-furniture packages.

The Peaks townhouses overlook a signature 18-hole golf course // Image: Luštica Bay

What truly distinguishes the townhouses are their near-constant invitation to spend time in nature. Green-roof terraces are accessible from the master bedroom in select townhouses, while landscaped gardens range from 184 to 590 sq metres and include a private swimming pool and sun-dappled pergola made for year-round al fresco dining.

Investing in a flourishing market and community

Less than a three-hour flight from London, Montenegro’s low-tax environment, EU-candidate status and healthy climate make it one of Europe’s most promising property markets. Within this, Luštica Bay is leading the way with an average annual property appreciation of 13 per cent. This is expected to rise as the golf course takes shape.

Each townhouse features a private pool and landscaped garden for year-round al fresco living on Montenegro’s Adriatic Riviera // Image: Luštica Bay

The Peaks Townhouses are now available from €2.2 million, with a limited-time payment plan open to early buyers. The plan begins with a 20 per cent down payment, followed by 50 per cent in quarterly instalments during construction and 30 per cent in quarterly post-handover payments, all interest-free. This presents owners with the unique advantage of being able to move in during their payment period and/or even generate rental income through Luštica Bay’s professional Property Rental Service.

Such financial flexibility, combined with The Peaks’ all-round lifestyle offering, is rare in the luxury market. At a time when discerning travellers and investors seek retreats from the world’s crowded corners, these new townhouses present a rich opportunity for both capital growth and quality of life.

Find out more at www.lusticabay.com

sales@lusticabay.com

+382 67 050 550