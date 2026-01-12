Transitions and turning points: lessons learned, opportunities ahead

Robert Moore, Jersey Finance’s UK Director // Image: Jersey Finance

Periods of transition have always tested the resilience of private wealth. Today, those pressures are intensifying. Generational change, regulatory reform and increased global mobility are converging to reshape how internationally mobile families think about control, continuity and legacy.

Against this backdrop, Jersey Finance convened a closed-door private client roundtable in London, bringing together senior figures from family offices, legal and tax advisory firms, wealth managers, banks, trustees and philanthropic specialists.

Hosted by Robert Moore, Jersey Finance’s UK Director, and held under Chatham House Rules, the discussion explored the moments of transition where wealth is most exposed and how families and advisers are responding.

Opening the session, Robert observed that it is often at points of change — whether generational, structural, regulatory or geographic — that risk crystallises. Control can shift, tax liabilities can emerge and governance frameworks can come under strain.

Related

Participants highlighted a range of scenarios where disruption most commonly arises, including business exits, changes in tax residency, jurisdictional shifts, the loss of treaty protections, forced-heirship claims, transparency triggers and high-profile family disputes. Collectively, these challenges reinforced the importance of early planning, strong governance and trusted jurisdictions.

Succession planning was a prominent feature of the discussion, reflecting the scale of the intergenerational wealth transfer currently underway. Advisers reported growing emphasis on next-generation education, financial literacy and open communication. While family charters and constitutions are increasingly common, participants agreed that documentation alone is insufficient; long-term continuity depends on engagement, shared purpose and effective stewardship.

Liquidity events were identified as another defining moment. Demand is rising for holistic pre-exit planning that addresses not only tax, but also governance, philanthropy and family dynamics. Post-exit, families often face the challenge of redefining identity, risk appetite and investment strategy, with increased liquidity driving more complex cross-border planning needs.

Global mobility also emerged as a key theme, particularly in light of the UK’s non-dom reforms and evolving tax regimes across major economies. Families are planning earlier to manage inheritance tax exposure and maintain structural integrity as members live, work and invest internationally. This has contributed to growing interest in stable, tax-neutral jurisdictions such as Jersey.

The roundtable concluded that transitions are no longer isolated events, but a defining feature of modern wealth management.

In this environment, Jersey’s stability, regulatory strength and international connectivity continue to position it as a trusted partner for families navigating change and safeguarding wealth across generations.

Subscribe to Jersey Finance’s UK newsletter to receive updates on Jersey Finance’s 2026 plans, initiatives and events.