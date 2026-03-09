Spear’s Awards finalist Hanna Basha of Payne Hicks Beach on keeping the client front and centre

Hanna Basha, partner at Payne Hicks Beach // Image: Payne Hicks Beach

Congratulations on being nominated for the Spear’s 2025 Awards. What does it mean to have been nominated?

It is excellent to receive recognition from Spear’s, given its standing in the HNW and UHNW community.

What do you think distinguishes the approach you/your firm take to your work?

We solve clients’ problems and not just their legal issues. As a multi-disciplinary firm stacked full of experts, when devising a reputation, privacy or crisis strategy we are able to confidently draw on other specialisms. This gives our clients a more rounded and often more creative solution.

[See also: Full list of 2025 Spear’s Awards winners]

What makes you most proud of your career?

Acting with integrity and with a commitment to supporting very many clients through extremely difficult and stressful situations.

Related

What forces and trends do you think are shaping your industry right now, and how do you think things will change in the future?

The increasing plurality and globalisation of the media brings misinformation and disinformation and the ability to disrupt and confuse. Strategies to manage the reputation landscape, with concepts of postmodernism and relative truth, need to evolve accordingly. A clear, strong strategy, building in agility and adaptability, will be critical if reputation and privacy are to be protected.

What do you think draws HNW clients to you and your firm?

HNWs and UHNWs are becoming more aware of what can impact on their reputations and privacy. Much more frequently, I will receive a call about how to manage reputation or privacy concerns when clients are facing tricky personal or business situations.

We pride ourselves on delivering an excellent legal service with integrity and discretion. We always put clients at the front and centre of the reputation management strategy, so whilst strategy is key, we ensure it fits the client.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve been given?

Try your best; it’s all you can do. (Credit: my mum).

What would you personally hope to achieve in the future – for yourself or your firm?

There is a constant tension between the right to autonomy, privacy and reputation and the right to free speech, which can be polarising. It would be lovely to foster better understanding and tolerance between those who defend free speech and those who protect the rights of individuals.