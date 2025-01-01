The world’s most luxurious properties for sale with an ocean view

Frozen and Alder Cay, Other Berry Islands, on the market for $25 million

Once the tinsel’s been put away, the fairy lights are back in their box, and the champagne bottles recycled, those in northern climes emerge from under the chocolate wrappers to the reality of a long, grim January.

The idea of a sun-drenched beach and views over a glistening ocean becomes particularly appealing during the short winter days. Here are the prime property picks for sale with pristine seafronts and expansive vistas.

John Portman’s iconic Sea Island estate, $40 million

John Portman’s iconic Sea Island estate

For the first time in over three decades, the personal beach residence of renowned American architect and developer John Portman is available to buy. And it’s a stunner. Listed for $40 million, this architectural gem is located on Sea Island, Georgia and was designed by Portman himself. The residence is an exquisite example of modernist architecture, encapsulating his philosophy of Entelechy—a concept where potentiality is fully realised. The home, aptly named Entelechy II, is a testament to the integration of design and nature.

Situated on two acres of pristine oceanfront, expansive glass façades dissolve the boundary between interior and exterior. Every space within the home is meticulously crafted to invite in the serene vistas of the Atlantic Ocean, creating a living experience that is as much about the natural surroundings as it is about the art of architecture.

The main house features seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, with interiors that reflect Portman’s signature approach to materials and light. The design harmonizes a palette inspired by the natural environment, with curated finishes that create a timeless yet progressive elegance. Dynamic light and shadow play across the spaces, offering an environment that is both tranquil and inspiring.

Price: $40,000,000

$40,000,000 Main Residence: Seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms

Seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms Guest Cottage: Four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms (3,432 square feet)

Four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms (3,432 square feet) Listed by: Chase Mizell, Susan Imhoff, and Ann Harrell

Waterfront Villa, Monte Argentario, Punta Nera, Italy, $7.65 million

Waterfront Villa, Monte Argentario, Punta Nera, Italy

This breathtaking waterfront villa offers stunning panoramic views of Porto Santo Stefano and the Gulf of Monte Argentario. The 11-bedroom property includes three main apartments, a staff apartment, and two warehouses (one convertible to a guesthouse). It also has 12 bathrooms. It’s the perfect house for those dreaming of sun-drenched beaches. The property includes a solarium, multiple outdoor spaces, a roof terrace, and direct access to cliffs and a private beach. Plus, there’s potential for a swimming pool.

Price: €7,650,000

Listing link: View Listing

Images: Available upon request

Listed by: Italy Sotheby’s International Realty

Blue Palms, Old Fort Bay, Nassau and Paradise Island, Bahamas, $48 million

Blue Palms, Old Fort Bay

Set in the prestigious Xanadu section of Old Fort Bay, this beachfront estate blends elegance, privacy, and serenity with Parisian wall panelling, herringbone oak floors, travertine, and onyx finishes. The property spans 15,675 sq. ft. and includes six bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with ocean and canal views.

There’s an infinity pool, infrared sauna, hyperbaric chamber, detached gym, staff quarters, and a high-tech server room. The upper-floor master suite and terraces offer spectacular ocean views.

Price: $48,000,000

Listing link: View Listing

Listed by: Lyford Cay Sotheby’s International Realty

Frozen and Alder Cay, Other Berry Islands, $25 million

Frozen and Alder Cay, Other Berry Islands

Two exclusive private islands offer the ultimate ocean view. Just 35 miles from Nassau, the 83-acre haven of Frozen and Alder Cays combine luxury with pristine natural beauty.

Think shimmering turquoise waters, stepping onto powdery sands that lead to secluded coves and lush greenery. On Frozen Cay, a six-bedroom, six-bathroom residence welcomes you with terraces and porches framing endless ocean vistas. Entertain in the fully equipped kitchen, and relax by the heated pool. The marina accommodates yachts up to 100 feet.

Across on Alder Cay, the five-acre lagoon beckons with kayaking and paddleboarding, while docks and fishing camps provide deeper-water adventures. Designed for self-sufficiency, these islands redefine effortless luxury.

Price: $25, 000, 000

Listing link: View Listing

Listed by: Lyford Cay Sotheby’s International Realty

The Cape, Houlakia, $28.5 million

Pyrgos, Limassol, Cyprus

Perched on Houlakia’s cliffs, The Cape is Mykonos’s ultimate private estate, offering panoramic sea views and a seamless blend of luxury and island charm. Its stone and white façade harmonizes with the natural landscape, creating a tranquil yet dramatic haven. The estate’s tiered grounds, crowned by the main residence, provide breathtaking vistas of Chora Old Town and stunning sunsets. Designed for leisure and entertainment, The Cape features terraces, decks, and pathways perfect for gatherings. Accommodating 16 guests, it boasts eight en-suite bedrooms, each with sea views and private terraces, making it an idyllic retreat for relaxation and celebration.

Price: $28,500,000

Listing link: View Listing

Listed by: Beauchamps Estates

6+ Bedroom Mansion Villa

Pyrgos, Limassol, Cyprus

This sophisticated six-bedroom villa is located near the prestigious Parklane Hotel in Limassol, just minutes from the beach. The villa is across three-storeys with living and dining areas, a fully equipped kitchen, and a cosy family room with a fireplace. The master suite has a balcony offering serene sea views. There’s also a gym, sauna, cinema room, and a private pool.

Price: €5,900,000

Listing link: View Listing

Credit: Cyprus Sotheby’s International Realty