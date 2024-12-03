View all newsletters
  1. Property
December 3, 2024updated 04 Dec 2024 11:22am

Super-rich line up for £35-million luxury residences at 1 Mayfair

The much-anticipated London development will open its doors in Spring 2026

By Livia Giannotti

1 Mayfair luxury development
1 Mayfair is set to be one of the world's most luxurious residential developments / Image: Caudwell

More than 600 centi-millionaires and billionaires have registered their interest in buying a residence in the highly awaited development at 1 Mayfair, making it the world’s most sought-after luxury residential project, the developer has said.

UHNWs have put their names down in the hope of buying one of the property’s 24 residences, including townhouses and penthouses, with apartment prices from £35 million. Caudwell, the developer behind the project, claims it is the world’s ‘longest waiting list’ for an upscale residential building.

The topping out ceremony, which celebrates the completion of the structure and basement construction, was held last week, and the £2 billion property scheme is expected to be fully finished by spring 2026.

Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

One of the world’s most luxurious residential schemes

The Crystal Gallery is a nod to the Palace of Versailles / Image: Caudwell

Located only a few steps away from Hyde Park, 1 Mayfair is the largest residential development project in the high-end area of central London, with a surface area of 300,000 sq. ft. The spacious building will house luxurious amenities such as a health spa, a 65 ft swimming pool and a basement parking, as well as 17 lifts for residents, staff, visitors – and cars.

‘1 Mayfair will deliver a legacy for London in the form of a landmark residential scheme that is timeless in terms of its architecture, design and build quality, setting a benchmark for London living and luxury design for centuries to come,’ says John Caudwell, founder of the development company behind the project.

The residences will offer up to eight bedrooms, hotel-like service and, depending on their location within the building, private rooftop terraces or sculptural balconies. 

The rest of the building is set to be just as lavish, with hand-painted frescos lining the domed ceiling of the main rotunda, a library, and a gallery panelled with hundreds of hand-set glass pieces – a nod to the opulent Hall of Mirrors in the Palace of Versailles.

[See also: Mayfair set for record-breaking property streak]

A first-class team

The world-class team behind 1 Mayfair at the topping out ceremony last week / Image: Caudwell

According to the developer, 1 Mayfair is the ‘largest residential development project’in the area. The project’s six-year-long construction plan has been overseen by world-class architects and specialist artisans, designers and craftspeople. 

‘The design of 1 Mayfair has adapted Mayfair’s architectural traditions for the way people live today,’ says Dan Lobitz, a partner at RAMSA, the New York-based architecture firm involved in the development.

The exterior at 1 Mayfair / Image: Caudwell

‘The exterior façades reinterpret Georgian architectural precedents with finely carved Portland stone cladding, handcrafted metalwork and large timber windows that maximise views and natural light. Internal spaces draw inspiration from the classical layouts of historic English houses,’ Lobitz adds.

[See also: 1 Mayfair – the latest prestigious development using ‘One’ in its name]

Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

