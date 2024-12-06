View all newsletters
  1. Property
December 6, 2024

Shoreditch reaches new prime property heights with The Stage

The Stage, situation on the border of Shoreditch and the City, is leading the transformation of the neighbourhood into a prime property hub

By Spear's

The Stage is within walking distance of The City

A new development on the site of Shakespeare‘s first London theatre is leading the way in transforming Shoreditch from hipster hangout to prime-property address.

The Stage, a development spearheaded by Galliard Homes in partnership with Cain International and McCourt, is situation where the City meets east London and seeks to combine cultural heritage with modern luxury.

The development includes a sky terrace, private cinemas, a bowling alley, a gym and co-working spaces.

Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Shoreditch is transforming from hipster hangout to elite enclave

The Stage’s three penthouses, designed with a base specification by Nicola Fontanella of Argent Design, have been sold – two of the three duplex homes sold within the same week. They were purchased by owner-occupiers, all from entrepreneurial backgrounds, who will use the properties as their primary residences.

One buyer, already a resident at The Stage, opted for a larger space to accommodate their growing family. The sales achieved nearly £1,700 per square foot, a bargain by Mayfair standards but a sum once thought unlikely in Shoreditch.

A bath with a view in one of The Stage’s three penthouse

‘In an area with few comparables, it’s hard to benchmark these sales,’ said David Galman, head of sales at The Stage. ‘However, achieving Mayfair-grade prices in Shoreditch speaks volumes about the area’s transformation and the lifestyle offered by The Stage, with its world-class amenities and design perfectly tailored to the vibrant Shoreditch lifestyle.’

Situated on the historic site of Shakespeare’s Curtain Theatre is a new museum set to open in 2025.

